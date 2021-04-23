Muskegon police send warning to drivers with expired plates and licenses

Secretary of State offices in Michigan reducing backlog with additional appointment options, and expanding branch hours.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Secretary of State's office says being closed during the height of the pandemic created a backlog. But that backlog is being reduced thanks to additional appointment options, and expanding branch hours at Secretary of State offices.

Michigan Senate Bills 876-878, extending the renewal dates for drivers' licenses, CDLs, state ID cards and vehicle registrations until March 31 has now expired.

Muskegon's Police are asking driver to get their licenses and vehicle registrations valid as soon as possible.

Muskegon's Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Lewis says his officers are also see a number of vehicles without license plates in the city. Officers in the city of Muskegon will be making traffic stops on vehicles that aren't valid.

"Our goal here is to stop and remind people that they need a license plate on the rear of their vehicle," said Lewis.

Lewis says officers will be asking drivers the reason why their driving without a valid license plate or none at all.

"They may not get a citation but it means they're getting stopped," said Lewis.

Many Secretary of State branch offices are offering same-day appointments.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.