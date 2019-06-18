MUSKEGON, Mich. - Officers from the Muskegon Police Department Tuesday afternoon talked a man out of jumping from a bridge on US-31.

According to Muskegon Police, officers were dispatched to an address in the 1200 block of Fleming Avenue on a report of a disturbance involving a male assaulting a female.

When officers arrived, the suspect, a 33-year-old Muskegon man, fled the scene.

Police said the suspect drove to the area of Apple Avenue and US-31, got out of his car and climbed outside of the guardrails on the overpass.

Officers coordinated with multiple truck drivers to stop under the bridge and prevent the man from jumping onto the highway.

Officers eventually talked the man off the bridge and took him to a local hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under investigation by detectives of the Muskegon Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

