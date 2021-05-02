Muskegon schools ready to transition to in-person learning

Muskegon Public Schools transitioning to in-person learning in three stages beginning with elementary students starting February 16.

Muskegon Public Schools will begin transitioning to in-person learning in three stages beginning with the districts’ youngest students.

In a Facebook post the district informed students, parents, and community members of the decision Thursday.

"It's time to start returning students to the classroom," said Muskegon Superintendent of Schools Matthew Cortez. "The science has shown the disease doesn't run rampant as long as you are taking the proper precautions."

The return to in-person plan calls for students to do daily COVID screenings everyday before leaving their homes. Students will be required to wear face masks, take frequent hand washing breaks, and the district has a social distancing plan too. Lockers and cubbies at all grade levels won't be used when students return. And the food service plan calls for lunch to be served only at lower grade levels. For middle and high school students, there will be a grab-n-go lunch offered.

The three-step plan begins with elementary students returning to classrooms Feb. 16. By that time most, if not all, elementary teachers and support staff should be vaccinated.

"Our younger ones are the ones that need to get back the most," said Cortez. "You can see that they need that individual attention and we just want to get them back into a learning environment that's the best way to teach them."

Muskegon Middle School will return to in-person learning on March 1 and . Muskegon High School will return to in-person March 29.

For students who wish to continue with remote learning there is an opt-out option available.

All COVID-19 related materials are available to parents and students on the district website.

