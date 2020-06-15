Nelson School to close one year early

Muskegon Public Schools will close Nelson Elementary School and move students to Bunker or Marquette elementary schools.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools is anticipating a budget shortfall of $2.4 million due to a projected $650 per-pupil funding cut from the state.

Michigan's stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in a $1 billion loss of revenue to the Michigan School Aid Fund.

To reduce costs the district's board of education voted last week to close Nelson Elementary School one year early.

The decision could save the district around $150,000 in utility and maintenance costs.

M.P.S. and other school district in the state are required to have proposed budgets submitted to the State of Michigan by June 30.

Districts are still waiting to hear from the state the exact per-pupil funding cut.

Next year Nelson Students will attend either Bunker or Marquette elementary schools.

The Muskegon Board of Education will hold two special meetings, the first June 23 and the second June 30.

