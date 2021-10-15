Muskegon real estate listing turns Halloween into 'Zilloween'

"Great bones" is the term often used by real estate agents describing strong structure of a home they're trying to sell. For Bre McCarthy, it has a double meaning.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — So, what's the forecast for the housing market?

As we head into 2022, will it be a crash or boom?

For a house that's currently listed for sale in Muskegon, the forecast is definitely, BOO!

Earlier this week, Bre McCarthy, who is a real estate agent for Five Star Realty in Muskegon, listed an old two-story home located at 1709 6th St. near downtown.

"I wanted to do something fun," said McCarthy. "We walked through the house and I noticed some great hardwood flooring, great trim and it had great bones.

"I said to myself, 'Great bones,' and it clicked. Let's get a skeleton in there and do something fun for Halloween."

McCarthy said she went to a Muskegon-area costume store and purchased a skeleton costume. She then recruited a friend of a co-worker to dress in the costume, then pose in various locations within the home for photos.

"We thought about just having him sit around, but that seemed kind of boring," said McCarthy. "So, I brought some cleaning products, rubber gloves, paintbrushes and showed the skeleton disinfecting and painting the place."

The listing went live on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace company, on Wednesday. By Friday morning, it had gained more social media attention than McCarthy ever expected.

"It got picked up by some awesome sources," she added. "A popular blog that writes about old homes flagged it. So far, the reactions have been great."

McCarthy said despite being a fixer-upper, she's already received an offer for the home.

"We've always got great ideas for our clients," McCarthy said. "If there's a house that may be a tough sell, there's nothing wrong with dipping into creativity trick-bag to get it in front of as many potential buyers as possible."

If you'd like to check out the listing for the "Zilloween House," click here.

