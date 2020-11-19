Muskegon Rescue Mission cancels community meal, preparing 1,000 Thanksgiving baskets

The meal was initially planned for Sunday at the Muskegon High School cafeteria.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Each November the Muskegon Rescue Mission host a big community Thanksgiving meal, but not this year.

"It was a disappointment that we couldn't provide it this year," said Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. "We usually serve about 250 meals."

The meal was initially planned for Sunday at the Muskegon High School cafeteria. The over 25 year tradition comes to an end due to the community spread of COVID-19.

Health departments around the country are advising against any large gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving.

It has staff and volunteers at the Muskegon Rescue Mission shifting focus to another annual tradition, the Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway which will take place on Monday, November 23rd and Tuesday, November 24th from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Men’s Shelter located at 400 W. Laketon Ave.

“Last year we distributed 800 meal baskets to local families. This year we are preparing for 1,000 due to the increased need we are seeing within our community,” said Skoglund. “We have seen a considerable rise in pantry needs and lengthened shelter stays during 2020, many due to job loss and the impact of COVID,” he added.

Families participating are limited to one-person per family entry, they are required to wear a mask and follow 6 foot separation guidelines, and can register the day of (November 23 & 24) at the Men’s Shelter located at 400 W. Laketon Ave. The Thanksgiving basket (limit one per family) contains all the festive trimmings: frozen turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and a dessert so they can prepare a holiday meal at home for their family.

This event is free to our community. Bring your ID.

The mission is in need of additional items to fill the baskets, including 125 turkeys. Collection will continue Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday from 8:30 to 4:30.

For more information visit the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

