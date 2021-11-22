Muskegon Rescue Mission hosting Thanksgiving basket giveaway

The Muskegon Rescue Mission is doing its part to spread kindness and show support for community members this Thanksgiving.

The Mission served a community Thanksgiving feast Sunday. On Tuesday morning, the last Thanksgiving baskets will be passed out at the Men’s Shelter located at 400 W. Laketon Avenue.

The basket giveaway is scheduled Nov. 23 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The giveaway is limited to one basket per family. The mission is asking those who visit the Men's Shelter for a basket to wear a mask and follow 6-foot separation guidelines.

Thanksgiving baskets contain all the festive trimmings: frozen turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and a dessert as well as mittens, gloves, hats, socks and blankets.

“We expect that we will do between 600 and 800 baskets this year," said Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of Muskegon Rescue Mission.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the cost for groceries and all goods; this is our way of taking some of the financial burdens off families that might be having an especially hard time during the holidays.”

The annual basket giveaway and community Thanksgiving feast is the result of support from local businesses and donors.

