Muskegon retailers doing their best to keep inflation from spoiling Valentine's Day

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The rate of inflation in the U.S. is sitting right around 7.5%, a mark that hasn't been seen since 1982. It's not a good sign for consumers when it comes to discretionary spending on items, like flowers and chocolate.

According to one national survey, Valentine's Day related expenses were expected to increase between 10% and 20%.

13 ON YOUR SIDE checked with two small businesses in Muskegon that have been helping customers get Valentine's Day right for decades.

"It's been very busy, we can't complain," said Wasserman's Flowers and Gifts owner Angie Nelund.

Nelund says even though the price of flowers has gone up and her business is taking on higher shipping costs, she froze the cost of delivery from Valentine's Day 2021 to Valentine's Day 2022.

"It's a challenge because we want to give our customers the best value we can for their money," Nelund said. "Our roses just went up a little in price, but definitely the prices to us have gone up."

Wasserman's Flowers and Gifts opened in Muskegon in 1880. On the other side of Muskegon, another business that thrives on Valentine's Day also worked to keep prices stable for customers.

"It's our 81st Valentine's Day and it's been great," said McDonald's Homemade Candies owner Nancy Wagenmaker.

Wagenmaker didn't have as many heart-shaped boxes on hand for customers to choose from this year due to supply chain delays. However, she did have her normal supply of chocolates that customers rush in for on Valentine's Day.

"Seems like everything has gone up, nuts have gone up and chocolate has gone up," Wagenmaker said.

The cost of a box of chocolates at McDonald's Homemade Candies increased about $1.00 from Valentine's Day 2021 to Valentine's Day 2022.

"Not too bad," Wagenmaker said. "We try and keep it as good as we can but sometimes we have to put it up a little bit."

