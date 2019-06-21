MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon School District will soon interview six candidates for the superintendent position.

The district's former superintendent, Justin Jennings, left several months ahead of his planned departure, and interim Superintendent Dirk Weeldreyer was appointed earlier this month.

The candidate interviews are open to the public and will be held at Hackley Administration Building.

The interview schedule for the six candidates is:

Monday, June 24

6 p.m.: Simeon Frang, director of curriculum at Orchard View Schools

7:30 p.m.: Jerry McDowell, superintendent of Whitehall District Schools

Tuesday, June 25

6 p.m.: Ben Edmondson, executive director of HIGHSCOPE Educational Research Foundation

7:30 p.m.: Bilal Tawwab, former superintendent of Flint Community Schools

Wednesday, June 26

6 p.m.: Matthew Cortez, superintendent of Essexille-Hampton Public Schools

7:30 p.m.: Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, director of EquiVisible

The second round of interviews are expected to take place July 8 and 9.

