Muskegon seeking input from residents before making major purchase for parks

Muskegon residents are asked to vote for the best playground designs for Beukema Park and Reese Playfield.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This fall the city of Muskegon is expected to make a major purchase for improvements to Beukema Park and Reese Playfield.

The investment could top out around $500,000 to purchase new playground equipment and make other park improvements.

But before ordering the new equipment, Muskegon Mayor Stephen Gawron says the parks department wants city residents to pick their favorite playground designs.

The playground equipment will be paid for with revenues from beach parking fees collected in 2020.

"Like a lot of American cities, a lot of deferred maintenance and our capital holdings have gotten a little worn around the edges," said Gawron. "Now we can begin restoring them to a quality which will enhance the overall enjoyment of the neighborhood folks and visitors into the city."

The design options can be found on the city's new community engagement platform Connect Muskegon.

"Bit by bit, better playfields and hopefully get restrooms back up and operating," said Gawron. "There may be even a splash pad in the coming years."

Community feedback will be collected until Aug. 13. Gawron says residents can also offer feedback by sending letters to Muskegon Department of Public Works at 1350 East Keating Ave., Muskegon, MI. 49442 or by calling the DPW at 231-724-4100 and asking for the DPW director.

