Muskegon veterans connected with services, remembering Sept. 11

The event gave veterans the chance to find help for things like requesting a service dog or applying to begin the expungement process.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon hosted a veterans resource fair Friday, Sept. 10.

The event for veterans from all branches of the military and their family members was a way to make sure veterans living in Muskegon County are connecting with agencies who can provides services.

In one location, veterans could find help with requesting a service dog or apply to begin the expungement process.

"It's a phenomenal thing," said Muskegon County Veterans Affairs Manager Mike Baauw. "My hope is that they're going to get whatever services they need."

The event included opening comments from Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth T. Clement and Michigan's Director of Veteran Affairs Zaenta Adams.

On Saturday, community members in Muskegon will remember the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 with an event at the USS LST 393.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. and include tours of the ship until 4 p.m. Scouts and community members are encouraged to salute the flag throughout the day until 4 p.m.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.