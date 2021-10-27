Muskegon woman wins Michigan Lottery's million dollar grand prize

The 78-year old woman bought the winning $20 ticket at a Wesco gas station in Spring Lake. She says she plans to save her winnings.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is the Michigan Lottery's newest million dollar winner.

The woman, who is remaining anonymous, won the Grand Prize in the 'Millionaire Maker II' instant game.

She decided to take a one-time lump sum payment of $634,000.

The 78-year old bought the winning $20 ticket at a Wesco gas station in Spring Lake.

The woman says she plans to save her winnings.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.