Muskegon's free bookstore carried on with mission despite pandemic, groups of 10 allowed back inside Saturday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's free bookstore is resuming indoor service and welcoming back visitors on Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Embrace Books located at 1050 West Southern Avenue provides around 50,000 free books annually to individuals and community partners on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

During the pandemic Embrace Books founder and volunteers carried on with the nonprofit's mission to get books into the hands of lakeshore residents.

Over the last year Embrace Books offered parking lot service and drive-thru events to distribute books.

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening in Michigan 10 people at a time will be allowed inside Embrace Books to fill bags with free books.

"We have a lot of people who come in and get books for friends or neighbors, people who are homebound who may not be able to go out," said Greve. "So they'll come in and take bags and bags home for those people in their neighborhoods and communities."

When weather permits Embrace Books will also offer a smaller selection of books on tables outdoors.

Learn more about Embrace Books at embracebooks.org.

