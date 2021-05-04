Muskegon's South Pierhead Light re-opens for public tours

Visitors can climb into Muskegon's history and take in a 360-degree view that's more than 50 feet above the water.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a year off because of COVID-19, the Muskegon South Pierhead Light is once again open for public tours.

Those tours resumed Monday on Muskegon's channel at the north end of Pere Marquette Park.

"We're open for the season," said Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy Director Erin Vorgias. "It's a good change."

Visitors can climb into Muskegon's history and take in a 360-degree view that's more than 50 feet above the water. The tour takes visitors up two spiral staircases and a shipman's ladder.

"It's absolutely beautiful," said Vorgias.

No reservations are necessary. The tour, led by a volunteer, lasts about 15 minutes. Parking is available at the beach or at Margaret Drake Elliot Park. Visitors gain access to the light by a visitor walkway between the NOAA and USCG station.

Children must be at least three feet tall in order to climb and visitors are advised to wear sturdy shoes.

Tours are available Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The light is also open Friday and Saturday evenings in July from 5-8 p.m.

Tour admission is $5 for adults and $3 for anybody 17 and under and veterans.

More information can be found here.

