My Community Dental Centers offers free dental work for veterans

Today is "Veteran's Day of Caring" for My Community Dental Centers (MCDC) in observance of Veterans Day. The event offers free dental work, including cleanings, fillings and extractions, for veterans at the MCDC Walker location.

Dr. Deborah Brown is the CEO of MCDC and a veteran honorably discharged in 1986. Her personal struggles accessing medical care drove her to help out her fellow veterans.

With $200,000 from the Kent County Veterans Services and $20,000 from Delta Dental Insurance, there are 50 slots in the clinic running until 4 p.m.

Eligible patients include veterans, veterans' current spouses, veterans' surviving spouses and veterans' life partners. The following requirements must be met to be eligible:

Verification of Veteran status

Verification that patient lives in Kent County

Patient can be uninsured or have commercial insurance *Cannot have dental benefits available from the VA

No income requirements

Those interested in signing up can do so by calling MCDC at 877-313-6232 or by visiting their website here. Registration is required and is done on a first come, first served basis.

