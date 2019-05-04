GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — What would you do for money? Would you sacrifice your body in the name of science?

NASA, in partnership with the German Space Agency and European Space Agency, is conducting a study observing the human body as it lies down for 60 days straight. Participants will be paid $18,500 upon completion, but some say that's not enough.

"From a rehabilitative standpoint, it's dangerous for people to be in bed," said Mary Free Bed's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Jakubowski.

NASA's study will gain valuable information about the human body and weightlessness, all to aid astronauts during space travel.

"In the first week, there will be a big spike in terms of how much bone is basically melting away," added Dr. Jakubowski. "Bone requires stress and constant remodeling. Two months of loss will result in measurable bone density losses."

Bone and muscle deterioration are not the only effects of lying down for prolonged periods.

"There are long-term effects with immobility, neurological function, emotional stability, GI tract, insulin sensitivity, exercise tolerance, your ability to stand up and not faint," said Dr. Jakubowski.

Thomas May, a patient at Mary Free Bed, is building his physical fitness after a medically-induced coma due to a diagnosis of influenza A.

"They induced a coma for five to six weeks," said May. "You lose all your muscle tone. Everything shuts down for awhile."

When asked his thoughts on the NASA study and his participation, May said, "I wouldn't do it. You couldn't pay me enough."

Dr. Jakubowski had one final thought, "I think there's another study here somewhere and the study is how much do you value your physiology? NASA is putting them in a difficult situation. We are going to cause disease in you. We think the disease is reversible...mostly, as much as we can tell, and then wave money in your face for that."

The study began on March 25 and will continue for 60 days. NASA adds that if humans ever walk or live on Mars, it will be in part thanks to these volunteers.



