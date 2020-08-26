Muskegon to rename street after pastor and community leader Nathaniel Wells

Valley Street in Muskegon will become Bishop Nathaniel Wells Jr. Way.

In March the Church of God in Christ announced that the Right Reverend Nathaniel Wyoming Wells Jr. passed away.

The Reverend was a general board member and prelate of the Michigan Western Jurisdiction.

Reverend Wells is was well known in the Muskegon community where he preached for decades and was awarded the most influential man of the year award in 2003. The Reverend spent decades working both in the church and in affordable housing.

The City of Muskegon will honor the legacy of Wells by naming a street after him. In September Valley Street on the city's east side will become Bishop Nathaniel Wells Jr. Way.

Muskegon City Commissioners voted unanimously to do that during their meeting Tuesday.

The city is still preparing the new signs and a renaming event is being planned.

