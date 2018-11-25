— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Cyber Monday starts in less than 12 hours, but the deals are already here! While we definitely expect Monday to bring with it a whole slew of new and amazing deals, you don't have to wait to start scoring amazing savings on incredible products.

We've been keeping a close eye on every Cyber Monday deal and sale happening over "Cyber Weekend" to help you find the best and avoid everything else. There are hundreds of amazing sales no matter what you want or need. These are the 20 best, based on what we know of the products, their price histories, and what people have been buying for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com