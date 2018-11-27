An Afghan security personnel keeps watch at a checkpoint in Ghazni, Afghanistan. Oct. 30, 2018. Three American service members died when a roadside bomb exploded Tuesday Nov. 27, 2018 in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, U.S. military officials said.

ZAKERIA HASHIMI, AFP/Getty Images

Three American service members died Tuesday when a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, the worst tragedy yet in a deadly month for U.S. forces in the war-torn country.

Lt. Ubon Mendie, a spokesman for the U.S. forces, said in a statement that three other service members and one American civilian contractor were injured in the blast. The wounded were evacuated and were being provided medical care, Mendie said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack near the city of Ghazni, capital of the central Afghanistan province, according to the Associated Press.

Identities of the victims will be released 24 hours after family members are notified, Mendi said.

At least five U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan this month. On Saturday, Army Sgt. Leandro Jasso, 25, was killed farther south in Helmand province. Jasso was wounded by small-arms fire and was evacuated to the nearest medical treatment facility, where he died, the Army said.

More: Washington governor praises Army soldier killed in Afghanistan

More: Afghanistan remains the war we can't win but can't afford to lose

An initial review indicates Jasso was likely accidentally shot by "our Afghan partner force," the Army said, adding that there were no indications he was shot intentionally. Jasso's body arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday night.

On Nov. 3, Major Brent Taylor, 39, a married father of seven, was also a victim of "friendly fire." Taylor, killed by a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, had taken leave from serving as mayor of North Ogden, Utah, and was nearing completion of a one-year tour of duty.

The war in Afghanistan began weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks, and the American death toll from the war has exceeded 2,200. President Donald Trump decided last year to remain committed to Afghanistan, and about 15,000 U.S. troops serve largely in a support role for Afghan security forces.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com