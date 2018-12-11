Sorry to those on the clean beauty bandwagon: Not every claim made by its proponents is scientifically flawless.

As the natural makeup and skincare movement has gained steam in recent years — led by celebrity lifestyle brands like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and Jessica Alba's Honest Company — so too have misleading marketing campaigns and overstated health risks.

Lisa Lee Freeman, a consumer expert who co-hosts the "Hot Shopping Tips" podcast, says she tries to limit the amount of chemicals in her products, but says brands like Goop are preying on people's concerns.

"I don’t think there’s any validity to most of what they say," Freeman says. "It’s taking advantage of people’s desire to have better products.”

Here are some of the claims from clean beauty proponents that experts say are less than spotless.

Claim: Companies can legally use harmful ingredients

The personal care industry is effectively unregulated—the last piece of regulation (a single page at that), was passed in 1938—which means that companies are essentially free to do whatever they want, with no government oversight, packing products that we use every day (mascara, face wash, shampoo, et al.) with toxic ingredients, including known carcinogens and endocrine disruptors. - Goop

Companies are allowed to use harmful ingredients and make their own judgments about safety. - Beautycounter

Regulation of the personal care industry has become a hot topic as both sides point to minimal governmental oversight as a cause for concern. Unlike food and drugs, cosmetics do not have to be approved before going to market and recalls are voluntary.

However, claims that companies are allowed to do whatever they want are misleading.

It’s against the law for a cosmetic to contain any ingredient that makes it harmful for customers when used according to directions on the label, or in a way that should reasonably be expected by consumers.

The FDA regulates cosmetics under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA), passed in 1938 and 1967, respectively. Under the law, adulterated or misbranded cosmetics are prohibited. That includes:

if a cosmetic or its packaging "contains any poisonous or deleterious substance which may render it injurious to users under the conditions of use prescribed in the labeling thereof, or under conditions of use as are customary and usual"

if a cosmetic "consists in whole or in part of any filthy, putrid, or decomposed substance"

if a cosmetic "has been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby it may have been rendered injurious to health"

The FDA can pursue enforcement action through:

the Department of Justice in the federal court system to remove adulterated and misbranded cosmetics from the market

a federal district court to issue a restraining order against manufacturers or distributors to prevent further shipments of an adulterated or misbranded product

seizing cosmetics that are not in compliance with the law

inspections of cosmetic manufacturing facilities to assure cosmetic product safety and determine whether cosmetics are adulterated or misbranded

The FDA has specifically prohibited or restricted the use of certain ingredients. See the full list here.

Goop’s senior vice president of science and research, Susan Beck, points to the fact that there's been little change since the FD&C Act was passed as a reason they've worked with advocacy groups promoting more regulation.

"It has had iterations of amendments since, but cosmetics regulations have been largely unchanged," Beck said.

Lindsay Dahl, Beautycounter's vice president of social and environmental responsibility, says the point is that compared to other consumer industries, beauty and personal care is one of the least regulated.

"A broken beauty industry is not because the FDA is bad, it's because Congress hasn’t passed regulation to give them authority in the same way."

Claim: The U.S. has regulated a fraction of ingredients banned in the EU

Over the past two decades, the European Union has banned close to 1,400 chemicals in the product formulas of personal care products and restricted the levels of over 250 more in such products. The United States has only partially banned 30 to date. - Beautycounter

The EU has restricted or banned more ingredients from use in cosmetics than the U.S. But the comparison is misleading, says Linda Loretz, chief toxicologist at the Personal Care Products Council.

"The way their chemical regulation works, when things hit a certain list they are banned in cosmetics. That doesn’t mean they were ever used or ever considered or even appropriate for cosmetics, like industrial byproducts and jet fuel," Loretz says. "That’s why the number is so very, very high."

Loretz says that while there are a few ingredients banned by the EU that have some limited use in the U.S., most big cosmetic companies have international formulas so they can be sold across markets and therefore do not have many differences.

One common misconception is that the EU bans parabens and phthalates. The most common types of parabens (methylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, and ethylparaben) in cosmetics are allowed in certain percentages in cosmetics in the EU Similarly, the most common phthalate used in cosmetics and personal care products, diethyl phthalate (DEP), has been reviewed by the Scientific Committee for Consumer Safety (SCCS), the EU Commission’s independent panel of experts, which approved its safety.

"There has been a large amount of media attention surrounding the safety of parabens, however there has been no causal link found between the use of parabens and breast cancer," says Emma Meredith, director of science for the Toiletry & Perfumery Association a U.K. trade group. In January 2005, the SCCS "came to the conclusion that in light of current knowledge there was no demonstrable risk for the development of breast cancer caused by the use of underarm cosmetics including those containing parabens."

Dahl acknowledges that ingredients on EU's list may not be regularly used in cosmetics.

"I don't think that diminishes or negates the fact that the EU and Canada passed stronger and more consumer-friendly pieces of legislation than the United States," she said.

Claim: Antifreeze in moisturizers

Do you want antifreeze (propylene glycol) in your moisturizer? We’re going to guess no. - Goop

Michael Holsapple, founding director of the Center for Research on Ingredient Safety at Michigan State University and a past president of the Society of Toxicology, says the clear answer to Goop's rhetorical question is no. But the reality is it's already in most people's bodies. Propylene glycol is generally recognized as safe as a flavor additive in food by the FDA.

"Antifreeze is going to be picked up in practically any human being in the U.S. that has any bodily fluid analyzed," Holsapple said. "The presence doesn’t really mean a whole lot."

Holsapple says it all goes back to the dose — it is not considered harmful in the small amounts found in cosmetics.

"The lack of transparency and enforcement means that consumers can’t know how much propylene glycol they’re putting on their skin," Beck said. "And since most consumers use multiple products a day, this combined exposure makes it hard for us to know how much propylene glycol we’re exposing our skin to, so here at Goop, we avoid it along with other ingredients linked to health hazards."

Claim: Skin absorbs the majority of what's put on it

“We don’t believe artificial fragrances and synthetic dyes should be used in personal care products at all: The skin absorbs over 60% of what’s placed on it.” - Juice Beauty CEO Karen Behnke via Goop

Curt Klaassen, former president of the Society of Toxicology and chair of Pharmacology, Toxicology and Therapeutics at the Kansas University Medical Center, says that supposed rate of absorption is incorrect.

"It's a scientific misstatement. Nobody that knows anything about absorption of any kind of chemicals through the skin would say that 60 percent would get through the skin," Klaassen says. "What would happen if we take a shower, if 60 percent of water went through the skin? We’d never take a shower again."

Beck says dermal absorption rates vary based on multiple factors, but one study (from 1984), found that it may be higher than we expect.

Each day, the average American woman uses about a dozen personal care products containing more than 100 chemicals that we ingest, inhale, and absorb through our skin, so they end up inside us. - Goop

Klaassen says there's significantly less reason for concern about absorption of cosmetics than things we ingest like food and drugs.

"If you think back a little bit, to general biology, why do we have skin? The reason we have skin is to separate us from our environment. So it turns out that things, chemicals, don’t go across the skin very easily," he says. "So that's quite in contrast to the intestine. The intestine is made for the absorption of chemicals."

He says some chemicals do get through the skin, but most are eliminated quickly.

"Just because you find it in the body, does not mean that it has accumulated over a long period of time."

Claim: The FDA doesn't limit lead in lipstick

Lead, aluminum, cadmium (a groundwater contaminant that’s found in breast cancer tumors and known to be carcinogenic), and other heavy metals are regularly found in lipstick; the FDA doesn’t have a set limit on how much lead can be in a given lipstick, and its recent (2007, 2009, and 2012) studies actually show an increase in the amount of lead present. - Goop

The FDA has issued guidance to the industry on limiting lead as an impurity in cosmetic lip products and externally applied cosmetics to a maximum of 10 parts per million. The FDA analyzed lipsticks and other cosmetics in 2007, and expanded its analysis to several hundred 2010, and found that more than 99 percent contained less than 10 parts per million.

Beck points to the fact the FDA set the limit after the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics "brought the lead issue to light, and what it offers today is guidance, as opposed to enforcement."

Claim: Low doses and rising risks

For example, current science tells us that even low doses of certain chemicals can contribute to cancer, birth defects, learning disabilities and other health problems that are on the rise. - Goop

The National Cancer Institute and American Cancer Society have found that rates of cancer diagnoses and cancer deaths continue to decline each year, though it is still a leading cause of death in the U.S.

"I can tell you there is more carcinogen in the water you drink than the cosmetics you put in your skin," Klaassen said. "So if you try to avoid being exposed to any carcinogen you’re going to have a tough life."

With billions spent on clean beauty this year alone, some people, it seems, are up to the challenge.

