When a school bus driver hit a parked vehicle in Buffalo, New York, on Monday, a sixth-grade student took the initiative to do the right thing – leave a note.

That's according to a viral tweet posted by Andrew Sipowicz, who credits the actions of the child with saving him thousands of dollars. The company that operates the school bus has since confirmed the incident and commended the anonymous student's response.

Sipowicz, a senior at Buffalo's Canisius College, had parked his car along a street on Monday; when he returned, he found that the car had been damaged.

The red 2012 Mustang – Sipowicz's dream car – had been involved in a hit and run as it was parked near his apartment, a column published by the Buffalo News says.

Sipowicz had been tipped off by an apartment-mate that a school bus had been uncomfortably close to the car earlier in the day, the Buffalo News report says.

But it was only when Sipowicz saw a note left on the Mustang that the details became clear.

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

"If your (sic) wondering what happen to your car. BUS: 449 hit your car," the note read. It was signed "a 6th grader," followed by a misspelling of a local school – Houghton Academy.

"What happened?" the note asked, then answered: A female school bus driver had cut a turn too close and dented the car, the note said.

"She hit and run ... I saw what happened," it said, before continuing a bullet-point list:

- Sorry - Driver seat left door a lady in the bus driver seat 449

The note later included a drawing of the school bus.

Sipowicz credits the note with helping him respond to the crash: “My first thought was thank God for the note because without the note I wouldn't have any idea of what happened," he said.

Sipowicz used the information to contact the company that operates the school bus – First Student, which is contracted by Buffalo Public schools. A supervisor responded to the scene and the company said in a statement that it will cover the cost of the repair and a rental through its insurance process.

First Student also said that is working to terminate the bus driver involved in the incident.

Sipowicz's tweet thanking the student has received more than 800,000 interactions on Twitter. In a followup tweet, Sipowicz said that the student has been identified and "we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions."

A viral tweet posted by Andrew Sipowicz shows damage done to his car and a note from an anonymous sixth-grader saying that a school bus had hit the parked vehicle.

Screen capture of a Facebook post by Andrew Sipowicz

Contributing: Dave McKinley, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo; wgrz.com

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com