Add napping to the list of things you can't do #WhileBlack

#ShoppingWhileBlack, #StarbucksWhileBlack, #AirbnbWhileBlack, #LivingWhileBlack. Incidents of black Americans facing racial profiling and, often times, calls to the police have made national headlines in past weeks. Most recently, a black graduate student who fell asleep in her Yale University dorm’s common area had to prove she was a student there after a white student called the police. Other cases follow a similar pattern with black Americans going to the gym, moving apartments, golfing or BBQing. These stories have sparked outrage and national debate about racial profiling, though many have noted it's nothing new. Some have shared experiences and stories with various #WhileBlack hashtags.

What was in all those Russian Facebook ads?

Americans got their first in-depth look Thursday at the troubling messages Russians used to fool voters and heighten tensions during and after the 2016 presidential election when Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released thousands of Kremlin-linked Facebook ads. Some mimicked Black Lives Matter messaging. Others displayed American flags and conservative imagery. Ads denounced both President Trump and his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

Russian Facebook ads meant to stir dissension in the U.S.

Did you get your save the date?

Pshh ... the royal wedding has nothing on this. President Trump announced Thursday that he'll meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore for their historic summit.

'The responsibility is mine'

Why were four U.S. soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger last year? Command mistakes, insufficient training and a better-armed force. But for Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command, that wasn't enough. "I take ownership of all the events connected to the ambush" on Oct. 4, he said. "The responsibility is mine." An eight-page report released Thursday by the Pentagon summarized an investigation into the attack by Islamic State militants near the village of Tongo Tongo. Changes already have been made to better prepare and protect U.S. troops across Africa, Waldhauser said.

Harvey Weinstein's wife says she was 'terribly naive' about her husband

Georgina Chapman said she thought her marriage with Harvey Weinstein, her estranged husband recently accused of decades of sexual harassment and assault, was a "happy" one. The fashion designer opened up in an interview with Vogue published Thursday, saying she was never suspicious of his behavior. More than 80 women have accused Hollywood mogul Weinstein of inappropriate or potentially criminal behavior ranging from requests for massages to intimidating sexual advances to rape, though Weinstein maintains his innocence. Chapman said she's still struggling to understand how this happened.

Texas family may face charges for bringing home baby bobcats

A Texas family who said they mistook two bobcat cubs found in an alley for kittens may face charges after changing their story. The San Antonio family originally said they found the cubs in a back alley, but investigators now believe the cubs were actually found by a relative in a rural area outside of town. According to the local Animal Care Services agency, the person who took the kittens believed the animals were Bengal kittens, a highly prized domestic breed. Three family members who took the cats in were bitten by the tiny felines. Bottom line: They may be cute, but they're still wild animals.

