Roku is throwing its own party and streamers are the guests of honor.

The streaming video company is now 14 years old, but four years ago — to mark a decade in the game — it began celebrating National Streaming Day.

This year, the company has plenty to be festive about, including becoming a publicly-traded company (its stock is up 33% since that September 2017 milestone) and launching a year-old Roku Channel now stocked with free ad-supported movies and TV shows.

You'll need something to binge after you get up early Saturday to watch the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle, right?

Through Saturday, Roku owners can head to the Roku Channel to stream a collection of episodes — free for the first time — from networks such as Fox, EPIX, Showtime and Smithsonian Earth.

Among the shows available: the premiere seasons of Showtime series such as Billions, Ray Donovan and The Affair; the first season of EPIX’s Get Shorty; episodes of Fox series such as The Four: Battle for Stardom and Beat Shazam, plus nature and wildlife documentaries from Smithsonian Earth.

Liev Schreiber is a four-time best drama actor nominee for his work on Showtime's 'Ray Donovan.'

Roku is also touting deal on Roku devices and TVs.

Several Roku streaming players will be available through May 26 at reduced prices at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.com, and on Roku.com. The Roku Streaming Stick (regularly priced at $49.99) and Roku Ultra player ($99.99) are priced at $10 off, while the $69.99 Roku Streaming Stick+ is $15 cheaper.

And TCL Roku TVs will be available at reduced prices, starting at $129. And any new TCL Roku TV comes with free one-month trials of Showtime, CBS All Access and fuboTV.

