Although a Tuesday fire destroyed a 150-year-old church outside Boston, one notable item survived virtually unscathed: A painting of Jesus.

That's according to reports published by The Boston Globe and Boston 25 News. The large painting's colorful depiction of Jesus — standing with crucified hands outstretched — shows little damage, according to photos.

It's "a beautiful sign of hope and a reminder that Jesus is with us," church member Maria Kakolowski told Boston 25 News. "Even though our church building is gone, our church is here and the God that we serve is still here."

The fire devastated First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts, after an apparent lightning strike. Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan said more than 100 firefighters fought the fire. He called the church a total loss.

The painting had hung inside's the church's front doors, the Globe reports. It will be given to a former pastor of the church, Susan Auld told the publication. Auld is a former parishioner of the church who witnessed the blaze.

“When the windows were all aglow — every stained glass window was aglow — it looked like you were looking into hell,” she told the paper. “It was just an awful, awful sight.”

No one was seriously injured in the fire. The church building will be torn down, Boston 25 News reports.

