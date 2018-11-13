Matthew Whitaker in Johnston, Iowa, on April 24, 2014.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

WASHINGTON – As Democrats pressed for acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to remove himself from oversight of the Russia investigation, the Justice Department said the interim chief would consult with ethics officials.

Since his appointment following last week's ouster of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Democrats and some Republicans have seized on Whitaker's past comments calling for limiting the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry.

Whitaker has variously raised the prospect of choking off funding for Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election while suggesting that President Donald Trump's family finances should be off-limits to federal investigators.

"Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is fully committed to following all appropriate processes and procedures at the Department of Justice, including consulting with senior ethics officials on his oversight responsibilities and matters that may warrant recusal," the department said.

With his installation as interim chief, Whitaker's authority extends to overseeing Mueller's inquiry. Until his appointment last week, the investigation was being managed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who assumed control following Sessions' recusal last year because of the former Alabama senator's links to the Trump campaign.

Democrats and some Republicans also have called into question Whitaker's authority to serve, even in an interim capacity, since he is not currently confirmed by the Senate.

Before his appointment by Trump, Whitaker had served as Sessions' chief of staff.

