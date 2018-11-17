Actor David Arquette has made a recent return to wrestling – and the results aren't too pretty.

NSFW videos shared to social media show Arquette getting bloodied up in a match with professional wrestler Nick Gage in Los Angeles Friday night.

Arquette, who briefly stepped into the wrestling world in 2000, is best known in the entertainment world for his roles in the "Scream" franchise and the 1999 film "Never Been Kissed."

In a message on his social media accounts Saturday, Arquette confirmed the beating to his followers, writing "Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing."

Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

He also shared a close-up photo that showed some cuts and scratches, adding that he was all "stitched up" after his injuries.

"Thank you to all the fans for your love I’m a stitched up. Miss Elizabeth is crying," he wrote, referencing the tattoo shown in the photo.

Thank you to all the fans for your love I’m a stitched up. Miss Elizabeth is crying pic.twitter.com/hOJbPgd1Fl — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

Maybe it's a good idea to stick to acting?

USA TODAY has reached out to Arquette's rep for comment.

