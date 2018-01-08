The state of California has spent $114.7 million so far fighting runaway blazes like the Ferguson and Carr fires, considerably below the high mark of $758 million last year and the $505 million of two years ago.

Then again, the state’s fiscal year began in July, so there are 11 months left to eclipse the dubious record.

“We’ve started off with a bang,’’ Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said.

The Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park, which, as of Tuesday morning, had burned 58,000 acres and was 33 percent contained, has already incurred $64.3 million in suppression costs, or the money spent on personnel and equipment. The fire is also expected to negatively impact peak-season tourism around one of the state's most popular attractions.

The Carr Fire, which has claimed six lives and jumped the Sacramento River last week to torment the city of Redding, was up to $24.3 million in suppression costs. It had charred more than 110,000 acres and was 27 percent contained.

At this rate, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection – the formal name for Cal Fire – will burn through its $443 million fire-suppression budget in a matter of months. In fact, McLean said he expects that figure to increase since fires have become more prevalent and destructive in recent years.

It was only last year that the agency spent an estimated $175-$200 million to combat the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The largest wildfire in state history scorched nearly 282,000 acres.

Two months earlier, in October, the Tubbs Fire ravaged Northern California wine country and particularly the city of Santa Rosa, costing $100 million in suppression efforts. The simultaneous Atlas Fire, north of the city of Napa, racked up nearly $60 million in firefighting bills.

And those are just the costs of extinguishing the flames. The trail of heartbreak they’ve left behind is incalculable, plus the property damage has been staggering in California's pricey housing market.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones estimated insured losses in the wine country fires at $9 billion. The property damage in the Thomas Fire – which claimed one-fifth of the 5,636 structures destroyed in the Tubbs Fire – was calculated at $2.2 billion.

State agencies said it was too early to assess the damage caused by the Ferguson and Carr fires because they’re still raging, but based on the 884 homes destroyed by the latter, Redding real estate broker Josh Barker provided an estimate of $300 million.

As with nearly everything related to costs in California, that figure is likely to rise.

