Americans love visiting Ireland, which probably comes as no surprise to the U.S. Census Bureau since nearly 33 million people in this country claim Irish ancestry. There are plenty of other reasons to go, including stunning scenery, rich history and famously friendly people. Now let’s find some cheap airfares to the Emerald Isle.

Airports

Most trans-Atlantic carriers that fly to Dublin, the capital, also fly to Shannon on the western side of the island. Dublin’s bigger size often means it has cheaper fares. Ireland’s flagship carrier Aer Lingus flies to both, and has non-stop service between Dublin and 10 U.S. cities from coast to coast.

Dublin Airport (DUB) and Shannon Airport (SNN)

Best thing about Irish airports: Both Dublin and Shannon have “U.S. Preclearance” facilities, so when it’s time for American travelers to return home, they go through customs at the Irish airports. That means upon arrival at Newark or another big hub, they skip the endless lines, grab their bags and go.

Airlines flying to Dublin: U.S. airlines with direct service to Dublin include American, Delta and United; non-U.S. airlines include Aer Lingus and Norwegian. Another 20+ airlines offer connecting flights.

Airlines flying to Shannon: Again, U.S. airlines with direct service to Dublin include American, Delta and United; non-U.S. airlines include Aer Lingus and Norwegian. Another four carriers offer connecting flights.

Getting to the airport: Dublin’s airport is just five miles from the city, while Shannon’s is within that city so don’t worry about a long ride to the hotel. There are taxis, rental cars and bus service to get you on your way.

Flight deals to Dublin

These deals to Dublin were found late last week for round-trip travel in July from the following U.S. cities:

Boston, $440

Chicago, $580

Denver, $759

Detroit, $530

Los Angeles, $590

New York, $520

Oakland, $597

How to find the deals

Fly from a bigger airport: If your hometown airport is small but there’s a hub within a few hours’ drive, compare fares from both cities. The long drive could mean big savings.

Be flexible: Try to avoid flying weekend-to-weekend, because weekday fares can be significantly cheaper. And connecting flights can be cheaper, too, so always compare the price of a non-stop to a flight with a stop (or two).

Be even more flexible: Pick the month or season you want to fly, then use a flexible search tool (like this on FareCompare.com, and there are many others) and use that to pinpoint the absolute cheapest time to travel.

