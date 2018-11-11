Alicia Silverstone says aside from a sniffle or a runny nose, her 7-year-old son, Bear, is never sick.

No late-night drugstore runs or trips to the pharmacy for her — ever.

Silverstone credits their vegan lifestyle.

"He’s never had to take medicine in his life," the "Clueless" star told Page Six. He's never even missed school, she said. "Two times in his life has he been like 'Mommy I don’t feel good,' and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around."

Silverstone, 42, has been vegan now for 20 years, even before Bear was born.

“I remember when I would go on David Letterman and go on Jay Leno and they’d be like ‘Vegan? What’s a vegan?’ And they would just make a whole fun riff on it because it was like I was an alien, no one was talking about being vegan on television."

Since then, she's written a cookbook, “The Kind Diet,” and lifestyle book, "The Kind Mama."

Silverstone said "The Kind Diet" features her mom's granola and she loves it too much. She'll make a batch and take it to the house of her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

“I can’t keep it in the house. I let Christopher have it at his house. I’ll make it and then give it to him because if it’s in the house, I can’t stop eating it.”

Silverstone and Jarecki divorced in May after almost 13 years of marriage.

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com