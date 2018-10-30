We're counting our pennies (and paychecks) for Apple's most expensive tablet ever. An infamous gangster was found dead in prison. We're all Googling "birthright citizenship." And we can't stop reading about Jamaica – it's not the paradise we imagined.

But first, let's talk about hope

It’s been three days since the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre; four days since the arrest of a man suspected of sending bomb-like devices to numerous critics of President Donald Trump; six days after a white man allegedly went to a Kroger grocery store and murdered two African-Americans in cold blood, but Americans are choosing to battle hate with hope. In what has come to be an era of mass shootings and racial violence, some are finding solace at our nation's shrines, like the 9/11 Memorial, the site of America’s worst terrorist attack. “A place like this does inspire hope, because it allows us to connect with others from everywhere who are not hateful,’’ said Karen Curtis of New York. “It allows me to remember that not everyone is sharing the sentiment of those who are full of hate.’’ For more hope, keep reading.

More from Pittsburgh:

• Brothers killed in the synagogue shooting are laid to rest.

• Pittsburgh receives a contentious visit from President Trump as funerals begin

• He hid in a storeroom during the Tree of Life shooting. Now, he feels unsafe in his home.

A tumultuous midterm election heads into its final week

President Trump is flexing his executive powers on an issue sparking controversy on both sides: birthright citizenship. Trump said he plans to sign an executive order banning birthright citizenship for the babies of non-citizens, a controversial act that many legal experts say would violate the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The proposal to ban birthright citizenship is likely to gin up voter turnout among both base supporters who applaud him and core opponents who find his hardline stance outrageous and unwise. What is birthright citizenship? Glad you asked.

Plus, more midterms:

• Americans’ shrinking access to in-person voting options is falling more heavily on minority voters.

• Trump focuses on preserving a GOP-run Senate in a rally-filled sprint to the election.

• Here's what 27 bellwether races say about a possible Democratic blue wave.

Boston’s notorious crime boss is dead

One of the FBI’s notorious "10 Most Wanted" criminals is dead. James "Whitey" Bulger, 89, was found unresponsive at a federal prison in West Virginia, though the cause of death hasn’t been released. Known as one of the nation's most notorious criminals and fugitives, Bulger was the head of a violent South Boston crime ring known as the Winter Hill Gang from the 1970s into the 1990s. Bulger eluded authorities for 16 years before being captured and convicted of participating in 11 murders in 2013. He was portrayed, to his displeasure, by Johnny Depp, in the 2015 film "Black Mass."

An Apple a day ... is pretty expensive

Apple has unveiled its new 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $999 — the most expensive iPad tablet ever — along with a long-overdue redesigned MacBook Air. If you're eager to snap up a *souped up* new iPad Pro with the 12.9-inch screen, edge-to-edge display and FaceID, it'll cost you almost $3,000. Even the new tricked out MacBook Air is cheaper.

👻👻👻

Trick (nah, all truth): Here's your Halloween forecast.

Treat: Wednesday is one of the best days of the year for discounts.

The Short List is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. It was brought to you by editors Emily Brown and Ashley Shaffer.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com