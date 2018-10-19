Amtrak Acela leather interiors to be re-purposed into luxury bags

The first launch of the Amtrak Collection designed by PUP includes slate blue luxury leather bags. The collection has totes, backpacks and a dopp kit. Approximately 2,500 bags are expected to roll out in small-batch releases during the next 10 to 12 months.

Passengers could be carrying their Amtrak Acela leather seat covers as tote bags.

Amtrak has entered into a partnership with People for Urban Progress, or PUP, an Indianapolis-based non-profit specializing in civic sustainability, to re-purpose leather seat covers from 20 refreshed Acela Express train sets into luxury bags.

The new Amtrak Collection will include handmade slate blue luxury leather bags such as totes, backpacks and toiletry bags.

About 2,500 bags will roll out during the next 10 to 12 months. They will retail between $75 to $750.

Kara Angotti, Amtrak’s senior sustainability manager, says the rail company has set a corporate recycling target of 20 percent by 2020.

“This project will help us advance closer to achieving that goal,” she says. “This is a unique opportunity to explore the extended value in our trash and to focus on ensuring we consider what happens to our materials at the end of their useful life.”

Amtrak is refreshing the interiors of its Acela trains, which run between Washington, D.C and Boston, while it prepares its next generation of the Acela fleet. New Acela trains will debut in 2021. Amtrak is donating the seat materials, which are being retired after about 10 years in service.

PUP designers developed the process of repurposing the seats, which includes separating the leather from the foam seat, dry cleaning the leather using an environmentally-friendly process and cutting the leather and sewing it together.

“Collaborations like this allow us to continue to advance the idea of taking careful consideration of how we recycle our cities’ resources,” says Andrea Cowley, executive director PUP. “We make the used into useful through great design which, in turn, allows us to address civic sustainability.”

PUP has repurposed materials from other used infrastructure. In 2008, for instance, the organization turned materials from the roof of the RCA Dome, once the home of the Indianapolis Colts, into wallets, handbags, office bins and more.

