Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Question: It appears Donald Trump has 24-karat gold on the cowlings of his personal 757 aircraft. Do these have any positive or negative affect on performance?

– Howard Forman, Westminster, California

Answer: I think 24-karat gold would be too soft to be on an inlet. Reviewing pictures of his 757, the inlet and engine manufacturer’s logo appear to be polished aluminum. The inlets are certified for the engine (Rolls-Royce RB-211) because they are heated to avoid inlet icing and are aluminum.

Q: What are the operational concerns or issues in regards to the B757-200, if any?

– Paul

A: The B757-200 is a high-performance airliner. It operates well in high altitude airports and is one of Boeing’s best performers. Due to the high-thrust engines, it burns more fuel than other single-aisle airplanes. Operationally, pilots love the airplane.

Q: How dangerous is the wake of the 757?

– John Abel

A: The wake of a 757 can be very strong. The design of the wing results in more powerful wake vortices than other airplanes of the same weight. Many 757s now have winglets, which reduces the power of the wake vortices somewhat. Pilots following a 757 must remain several miles behind it to remain clear of the vortices. They can be very dangerous to smaller airplanes.

Q: Is the Boeing 757 the only narrow-body aircraft that allows a jetway to use door 2-L? What wide bodies (if any) also use 2-L for boarding?

– Bob Immel, Springfield, Illinois

A: The B757 frequently uses 2-L door for boarding. This helps expedite the boarding process as passengers can stow their luggage in the forward and aft cabins at the same time. The fuselage length of the B757 made placing the 2-L door in front of the wing possible. While a few other airplanes, such as the A321, have 2-L in front of the wing, it is not usually used for boarding due to the configuration of the cabin. Several wide-body aircraft, including the B767, B777 and B747, use 2-L for boarding.

Q: Is it possible that Boeing could bring back the 757 into production without having to design a whole new airplane? So many airlines now seem to want the 757.

– Dave, Foxboro, Massachusetts

A: I doubt it. The 757 first flew in February 1982. The improvements in aerodynamics, flight controls and computer technology since then would require a new design.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

