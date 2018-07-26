Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

On May 19, 2016, EgyptAir Flight 804 departed Paris for Cairo. It crashed 200 kilometers north of the Egyptian coast. Flight 804 was an Airbus A320 jet, one of the world’s most widely used commercial airplanes, with a very good safety record. What would bring such an airline workhorse down?

All of the 66 occupants on board were killed, making it the eighth-worst accident in the history of the A320 fleet. Egyptian authorities (the Central Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigation) began an investigation to find the answers. Wreckage was located and the critical voice and data recorders recovered. The information necessary to find the cause was in the hands of investigators. Sadly, the Egyptian investigators would not follow the international protocol of accident investigation (ICAO Annex 13) and produce a report.

In December 2016, Egyptian authorities reported traces of explosives but provided no proof. The explosion theory is not consistent with what limited evidence is available. The airplane sends messages of a fire (this is verified by the data recorder), the crew is recorded talking about a fire on board, and there is soot on some of the wreckage. There is no doubt there was a fire on board.

The evidence from 804 is not similar to other flights that experienced an explosion, such as Pan Am 103 (Scotland, December 1988), TWA Flight 800 (New York, July 1996), or Metrojet Flight 9268 (Egypt, October, 2015).

Nearby radar show 804 cruising at 37,000 feet for several minutes after the initial indication of an onboard fire. It then turns left, then reverses course and begins a spiral descent that ends with impact with the water. This highly unusual flight path is another piece of evidence that remains unexplained.

The A320 began airline service in 1988 with Air France; more than 8,000 have been delivered to airlines around the world. During the ensuing 32 years of service and hundreds of millions of flight hours, no A320 has experienced a fire similar to 804’s fire. What made this flight unique? What caused the fire?

In July 2018, the French aviation investigative agency BEA released an announcement that they believed, based on the evidence, that there was a fire onboard 804, not an explosion. The BEA is to be commended for publicly releasing this announcement. They are one of the world’s best investigative groups committed to open investigation following the proper protocols. They want answers to the mystery along with air safety professionals and the traveling public.

Aviation’s remarkable safety record is due, in part, to very thorough investigations following the proper protocols resulting in comprehensive formal reports. These reports highlight needed safety improvements. This methodology is proven and prevents future accidents.

The suspension or cancellation of the Egyptian investigation does a disservice to aviation safety. The unproven theory of an explosion or malicious act is not consistent with the evidence. Egyptian investigative authorities should produce a formal report and let the world know what happened to the 66 people flying in one of the world’s most widely used airplanes.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

