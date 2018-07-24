Calling all doughnut lovers!

If you regularly dream about the airy glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme that melt in your mouth, this news will excite you.

The company is celebrating its 81st birthday by offering a special discount this Friday, July 27:

Buy a dozen doughnuts, get a second dozen (of the original glazed) for $1.

The deal's valid at "participating shops across the United States and Canada," the company says.

AKA: Maybe call your Krispy Kreme to confirm it's offering the discount before you drive an hour to get there.

The company's also releasing a special-edition "Glazed Confetti Doughnut" for a week — Friday, July 27 to Thursday, August 2 — while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme says the doughnut is reminiscent of the "nostalgic fan-favorite birthday-cake flavor" doughnuts:

"This festive doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles."

