Back-to-school sales have begun—here are the best deals you can get right now

It’s officially back-to-school season, which means basically every office supply, electronic, clothing, and sports store is having some kind of sale. They're filled with everything you could possibly need for the school year from binders to sneakers and backpacks to dorm decor. If you haven’t started your back-to-school shopping yet, these places are definitely a good place to start and to save some money.
To help you tackle your school supply list, we narrowed down the best sales and the best things you can get at each one.
Amazon
Amazon has a massive curated list of back-to-school supplies with many items on sale. Check out our entire list of the best school supplies you can buy from Amazon.
Our favorite deals:
- AmazonBasics Backpack for Laptops for $29.99
- Five Star 4 Pocket Folders, 6-Pack for $12.27
- Mead Loose Leaf Paper, 200 Sheets for $6.08
- SanDisk 16GB Flash Cruzer Glide USB Drive for $4.99
- Sharpie Pocket Highlighters, 12-Count for $4.97
Apple
Students who buy a new Mac or iPad Pro will get free Beats headphones from Apple. Those who get a Mac can choose from Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Powerbeats 3, or Beats X headphones while those who purchase an iPad can choose either the Beats X or the Powerbeats 3 headphones. Students can also get $150 off a Mac and 20% off AppleCare with Apple education pricing.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond is has plenty of supplies for college dorms and home. With a qualifying .edu email, you can sign up for a College Savings Pass, which will give you 20% off your entire purchase and free standard shipping until December 31, 2019.
Our favorite deals:
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle for $71.99 (Save $18)
- Intelligent Design Raina Comforter Set, Twin/Twin XL for $50.39 (Save $12.60)
- Mesh Shower Tote for $7.99 (Save $2)
- Pop-Up Mesh Laundry Hamper for $6.39 (Save $1.60)
- Studio 3B 4-Drawer Storage Cart for $39.99 (Save $10)
Best Buy
From August 5 to September 1, students can sign up for exclusive tech deals at Best Buy with a valid .edu email called Student Deals. Plus, Best Buy is always running various deals on plenty of laptops and other electronics.
Our favorite deals:
- Save $150 on current prices of select MacBook models
- Save $50 on current prices of select iPad Pro models
- Save $100 or $150 on current prices of select laptops
- Save 10% on current prices of select Google Pixelbook models
- Save $30 on select Microsoft Office software subscriptions
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s is having a Back-To-School Sale with up to 50% off the entire site, up 25% off Nike apparel and footwear, and $15 off footwear listed for $69.99 or more. This is the perfect time to stock up on the upcoming sports season.
Our favorite deals:
- Nike Women's Dry Tempo Running Shorts starting at $16.97 (Save 25%)
- Nike Men's Roshe One Shoes starting at $49.99 (Save 25%)
- Reebok Women's Stretch Cotton Cross Ankle 7/8 Tights for $26.25 (Save $8.25)
- The North Face Men's Telegraph Wind Jacket for $59.40 (Save $39.60)
- Under Armour Big Logo 5.0 Backpack for $52.49 (Save $17.50)
eBay
Right now, eBay has all kinds of sales on laptops, electronics, dorm decor, clothing, and more. On Wednesday, August 8, you can get an additional 15% off purchases of $25 or more (up to a $100 discount) with the code "PRONTO15."
Our favorite deals:
- Apple MacBook Air 11.6-Inch Laptop for $229.95 (Save $469.05)
- Danby 4.4 Cubic Feet Compact Sized Mini Beverage Refrigerator for $267.99 (Save $12)
- Dirt Devil Quick Flex 2-in-1 Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum for $39.99 (Save $15)
- Nutri Ninja Auto iQ 1100W Personal Blender for $99.95 (Save $150.04)
- Vornado 32 Inch Tall 4 Speed Electric Tower Air Circulator Fan for $89.99 (Save $10)
Finish Line
Looking for new shoes for back-to-school? Finish Line is offering up to 50% off shoes, backpacks, and apparel that’s perfect for after school sports and gym class.
Our favorite deals:
- Boys' adidas Originals 3-Stripes Shorts for $19.99 (Save $8.01)
- Boys' Preschool Air Jordan First Class Basketball Shoes for $29.98 (Save $35.01)
- Girls' Grade School Converse Chuck Taylor Casual Shoes for $22.48 (Save 22.51)
- Nike Hayward Futura 2.0 Backpack for $41.25 (Save $13.75)
- Women's Nike Archive Leggings for $34.99 (Save $15.01)
Jet
If you’re trying to stock up for the school year, you can shop for bulk items at Jet. There are great prices on school supplies, snacks, and more, and you can get free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Our favorite deals:
- BIC Xtra-Sparkle Mechanical Pencil, 40 Count for $12.98
- Cape Cod Kettle Potato Chips, Variety Pack, 24 Count (Save $5.24)
- Five Star Spiral Notebook, College Ruled, 5 Subject for $10.00 (Save $0.49)
- Herschel Supply Co. Unisex Little America Backpack for $71.99 (Save $18)
- Pilot G2 Gel Roller Ball Pens, 16 Count for $19.50 (Save $3)
L.L.Bean
If you’re in the market for a new backpack, L.L.Bean is offering 25% off select deluxe book packs with the code “KIDS25.” These are great options for kids and the offer lasts until Sunday, August 19.
Our favorite deals:
- L.L.Bean Deluxe Book Pack for $37.45 (Save $12.50)
- L.L.Bean Deluxe Book Pack, Print for $37.45 (Save $12.50)
Office Depot
Both Office Depot and OfficeMax (did you know they're owned by the same company?) have up to 80% off a variety of school supplies. Plus, school backpacks and lunch accessories will be 25% off until August 25.
Our favorite deals:
- Crayola Crayon Box, Pack of 24 for $0.50 (Save $2.19)
- Dixon Ticonderoga #2 Pencils, 24 Count for $4.50 (Save $3.19)
- JanSport Big Student Backpack for $47.99 (Save $16)
- Just Basics Spiral Notebook for $0.25 (Save $2.74)
- Office Depot Brand 2-Pocket Folders for $0.69 each
Old Navy
Shop for back-to-school clothing basics at Old Navy. Right now, there’s great sales on uniforms, graphic tees, jeans, and more.
Our favorite deals:
- Graphic 3/4-Sleeve Tunic Tee for Girls for $9 (Save $8)
- Ghostbusters "Who You Gonna Call?" Tee for Boys for $14 (Save $3)
- Heathered Jersey Slip-Ons for Boys for $16 (Save $4)
- Printed Flip-Flops for Girls for $2 (Save $3)
- Uniform Built-In Flex Pique Polo for Boys for $4 (Save $5)
Staples
Right now, Staples is offering 20% off school supplies with the purchase of a backpack with the code "29908" for those shopping online. And if you don’t need a new backpack, plenty of other essnetial school supplies are already at a nice discount.
Our favorite deals:
- 1" Staples Better View Binder with D-Rings for $7 (Save $2.49)
- JanSport Cool Student Backpack, Grey Letterman for $54.99
- Post-it Page Markers for $3 (Save $3.29)
- Staples Composition Notebook, 100 Sheets for $0.50 (Save $2.79)
- Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator for $99.99 (Save $20)
Target
Right now, you can get great prices on school supplies and dorm room accessories at Target. You can also save up to 25% off home products and save 15% if you order dorm supplies in advance and pick them up at the Target near campus.
Our favorite deals:
- CamelBak Eddy 32oz Water Bottle for $12.79 (Save $3.20)
- Elmer's Washable Glue Sticks Disappearing Purple, 2 Count for $0.50
- Room Essentials Tufted Dish Chair for $24.99
- Up&Up Index Cards Ruled 3x5", 100 Count for $0.49
- Up&Up Plastic Folder with Prongs 2 Pocket for $0.50
Walmart
Walmart has a one-stop back-to-school shop for clothing, school supplies, tech, and lunch supplies. Plus, there are plenty of discounts on their already low prices.
Our favorite deals:
- Acer 15.6" Chromebook for $169 (Save $30)
- BIC Mechanical Pencil, 24 Count for $3.64 (Save $2.38)
- Crayola Washable Markers, 8 Set for $3.56 (Save $0.93)
- Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, 24 Count for $4.98
- Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Programmable Graphing Calculator for $88 (Save $27)
