Back-to-school sales have begun—here are the best deals you can get right now

Getty Images / artisteer

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

It’s officially back-to-school season, which means basically every office supply, electronic, clothing, and sports store is having some kind of sale. They're filled with everything you could possibly need for the school year from binders to sneakers and backpacks to dorm decor. If you haven’t started your back-to-school shopping yet, these places are definitely a good place to start and to save some money.

To help you tackle your school supply list, we narrowed down the best sales and the best things you can get at each one.

Amazon

Amazon has deals from backpacks to school supplies.

Amazon / Sharpie

Amazon has a massive curated list of back-to-school supplies with many items on sale. Check out our entire list of the best school supplies you can buy from Amazon.

Our favorite deals:

Apple

Get a pair of beats when you buy a MacBook from Apple.

Apple

Students who buy a new Mac or iPad Pro will get free Beats headphones from Apple. Those who get a Mac can choose from Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Powerbeats 3, or Beats X headphones while those who purchase an iPad can choose either the Beats X or the Powerbeats 3 headphones. Students can also get $150 off a Mac and 20% off AppleCare with Apple education pricing.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get supplies for college and more at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is has plenty of supplies for college dorms and home. With a qualifying .edu email, you can sign up for a College Savings Pass, which will give you 20% off your entire purchase and free standard shipping until December 31, 2019.

Our favorite deals:

Best Buy

Get great prices on a MacBook from Best Buy.

Best Buy

From August 5 to September 1, students can sign up for exclusive tech deals at Best Buy with a valid .edu email called Student Deals. Plus, Best Buy is always running various deals on plenty of laptops and other electronics.

Our favorite deals:

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Get supplies for after school sports with these deals.

Getty Images / belchonock

Dick’s is having a Back-To-School Sale with up to 50% off the entire site, up 25% off Nike apparel and footwear, and $15 off footwear listed for $69.99 or more. This is the perfect time to stock up on the upcoming sports season.

Our favorite deals:

eBay

Snag deals on college essentials like laptops and fans at eBay.

Apple / Vornado

Right now, eBay has all kinds of sales on laptops, electronics, dorm decor, clothing, and more. On Wednesday, August 8, you can get an additional 15% off purchases of $25 or more (up to a $100 discount) with the code "PRONTO15."

Our favorite deals:

Finish Line

Get discounted athletic gear right now.

Nike

Looking for new shoes for back-to-school? Finish Line is offering up to 50% off shoes, backpacks, and apparel that’s perfect for after school sports and gym class.

Our favorite deals:

Jet

Get bulk school supplies delivered to your doorstep.

Jet

If you’re trying to stock up for the school year, you can shop for bulk items at Jet. There are great prices on school supplies, snacks, and more, and you can get free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Our favorite deals:

L.L.Bean

Book Packs are on sale at L.L.Bean.

L.L.Bean

If you’re in the market for a new backpack, L.L.Bean is offering 25% off select deluxe book packs with the code “KIDS25.” These are great options for kids and the offer lasts until Sunday, August 19.

Our favorite deals:

Office Depot

Some of the lowest prices on school supplies.

Getty Images / anilakkus

Both Office Depot and OfficeMax (did you know they're owned by the same company?) have up to 80% off a variety of school supplies. Plus, school backpacks and lunch accessories will be 25% off until August 25.

Our favorite deals:

Old Navy

Uniform essentials at a great price.

Old Navy

Shop for back-to-school clothing basics at Old Navy. Right now, there’s great sales on uniforms, graphic tees, jeans, and more.

Our favorite deals:

Staples

It wouldn't be back-to-school season without a Staples run.

Staples

Right now, Staples is offering 20% off school supplies with the purchase of a backpack with the code "29908" for those shopping online. And if you don’t need a new backpack, plenty of other essnetial school supplies are already at a nice discount.

Our favorite deals:

Target

Grab dorm and school supplies on sale at Target.

Target

Right now, you can get great prices on school supplies and dorm room accessories at Target. You can also save up to 25% off home products and save 15% if you order dorm supplies in advance and pick them up at the Target near campus.

Our favorite deals:

Walmart

Get discounted tech, school supplies, and snacks at Walmart.

Walmart

Walmart has a one-stop back-to-school shop for clothing, school supplies, tech, and lunch supplies. Plus, there are plenty of discounts on their already low prices.

Our favorite deals:

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com