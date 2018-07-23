Rental umbrellas on the beach in Ocean City, Md. on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Staff Photo by Megan Raymond

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A woman was injured on a Maryland beach when an unattended umbrella pierced her chest, according to a beach patrol officer.

The wooden pole of an unattended rental umbrella pierced the skin of the upper left chest of a 46-year-old Pennsylvania woman Sunday on Ocean City Beach. Capt. Butch Arbin of the Ocean City Beach Patrol said he spoke with the woman Monday morning and she's doing well.

The tourist, whose name was not released, told him that she considers herself blessed that the injury was not more severe. Incidents such as this occur maybe once a year in the Maryland resort city, Arbin said.

"One is still too many," he said. "But you've got to understand on any given day there are thousands upon thousands of umbrellas on the beach."

On Sunday, the National Weather Service recorded wind gusts as high as 17 mph at 2:53 p.m. ET. The beach patrol reported the umbrella call at 3:11 p.m.

Before firefighters arrived to cut the pole, lifeguards and others on the beach were able to secure the umbrella so it would not continue to blow around, Arbin said.

The woman was taken by helicopter to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

This patient was the first the hospital had seen in at least 10 years to be injured because of a beach umbrella, said Sarah Arnett, the hospital's director of emergency and trauma services. Surf, vehicles and falling are far more common reasons patients are brought to the emergency room.

Only about eight people on Arbin's 200-person beach patrol had witnessed a similar situation, he said. Even the veteran guards were taken aback.

Throughout the summer, thousands of umbrellas cover the beach in Ocean City — whether from tourists or rentals. If left unsecured or unattended, strong winds can lift them from the sand, potentially endangering nearby beachgoers.

Last week, a beach umbrella pierced a woman's ankle on the Jersey Shore after being driven along by the force of the wind.

An umbrella has been placed in the sand in the correct position against the wind on the beach in Ocean City, Md. on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Staff Photo by Megan Raymond

Use beach umbrellas safely

To avoid possible harm, properly secure a beach umbrella and don't leave it unattended.

• Rock the pole back and forth in the sand until it is beneath about 18 inches of sand. Don't stick the pole straight into the sand or twist it around because it will not stay put.

• Make sure the umbrella is tilted in the direction of the wind to prevent gusts from picking it up.

• Use umbrellas that are heavier and more sturdy. Flimsy, lightweight umbrellas are likely to be picked up by wind.

• Avoid devices such as anchors and weighted bags to make lightweight umbrellas heavier because winds can blow loose sand away from them and still cause umbrellas to take off.

"The bottom line is this is a safety issue," said Capt. Butch Arbin of the Ocean City Beach Patrol. "Each person is responsible for their umbrella."

