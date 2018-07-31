Beer glasses lined up on a bar.

The suds have it: beer remains the alcoholic beverage of choice among Americans, a new Gallup Poll finds.

More than four out of 10 Americans (42 percent) who drink alcohol said they prefer beer, while 34 percent choose wine and 19 percent opt for liquor such as whiskey.

Beer has almost always been Americans' favorite alcoholic beverage across the last 26 years in which Gallup has tracked preferences. In 2005, wine gained favor and evenly vied for drinkers' attention and did so again between 2011 and 2013, Gallup says.

But beer regained its most-favored status in 2014, as the top quaff for 41 percent of those surveyed. Since then, beer has held steady, capturing 40 percent or more of consumer preferences.

Beer has gained across all age groups since the 2011-2013 period, Gallup says. The 42 percent mark of beer preference this year, in Gallup's national survey of 1,033 U.S. adults (out Monday and conducted July 1-11), is an improvement over that of 2017's 40 percent result.

Preference for wine rose from 30 percent last year to 34 percent; liquor fell from 26 percent to 19 percent.

In the marketplace, beer continues to lose some share to wine and spirits, although craft beer continues to grow at a slower pace. "So this might tell us something about people’s preferred beverage, but it doesn’t tell us much about volume or what their purchase decisions are," said Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, a trade group representing smaller, independent brewers.

New Gallup beverage alcohol poll is out. Beer wins again!!!



More seriously, if there were ever a year where it's clear that this type of survey data has only a weak relationship to sales trends, this is it.https://t.co/C1D7mtqcZn — Bart Watson (@BrewersStats) July 31, 2018

Overall, 63 percent of U.S. adults say they drink alcoholic beverages, equal to the historical average in Gallup's findings over the last eight decades.

A majority of Americans (55 percent) say drinking in moderation -- one or two drinks a day -- does not affect their health, a separate Gallup poll out Tuesday found.

Over time, fewer Americans say moderate drinking is a positive, with 28 percent saying it's bad for your health and 16 saying it is good, the poll finds.

The result come as researchers deliver increasingly conflicting findings on the benefits or harms of alcohol -- moderate drinking may have a positive impact on cardiovascular disease, but be linked to some increased cancer risks.

"These findings are consistent with recommendations that Americans may want to drink alcohol in moderation for personal pleasure and social reasons, but that they not choose to do so because it will benefit their health," Gallup editor in chief Frank Newport said in the survey report.

Americans Still Favor Beer Over Other Alcoholic Beverages... https://t.co/ZQQhZdt4zu pic.twitter.com/UKEf4Kdxpx — GallupNews (@GallupNews) July 30, 2018

