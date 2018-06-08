Police in Berkeley, Calif., arrested 20 people on Sunday during a series of clashes between protesters at an anti-Marxist rally.

In a statement, police said most of the arrests were for possession of banned weapons. Dozens were confiscated during the rally.

"Even though there were many hundreds of people, many of whom came armed and hostile, there were no significant injuries to anyone in the public or to city staff," said Berkeley police in a statement.

Three people were treated for minor injuries after "extremists" threw explosives at officers representing Berkeley police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

We are confiscating weapons and making arrests. pic.twitter.com/YisxhW4FM0 — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018

Police said "an extremist element" among protesters caused significant property damage, smashing 21 city vehicles, slashing tires, and setting one city vehicle on fire.

The protests stemmed from a "No to Marxism in America 2" rally near Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, reports CBS affiliate KPIX in San Francisco, drawing multiple counter-protesters.

Ahead of the Berkeley protests, police banned several items from large swaths of the city, including baseball bats and ice picks, reports The Los Angeles Times.

About 500 showed up to the protests, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White told the Times.

"There’s been some scuffles,” White said. “It’s not anything like the violence we’ve had in the past in terms of people fist-fighting in the street."

