TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. "GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!" shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)

Everyone has an opinion on the best beaches they've visited (personally, I like rocks and cliffs). TripAdvisor has millions of reviews from travelers who've been to thousands of beaches around the globe, and analyzed them to name the world's best for 2018.

According to the Travelers' Choice awards announced today, the world's best beach is Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos, an oft-honored Caribbean strand. The best in the USA is Clearwater Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast. Florida beaches make a strong showing on the American rankings, with six of the top ten, compared to three for Hawaii. Clearwater Beach also cracked the world rankings at no. 7.

See TripAdvisor's top 25 beaches in both the USA and the world in the slideshow above.

