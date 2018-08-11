Best Buy is gearing up for some great Black Friday savings.

On the heels of Walmart’s Black Friday ad posting, Best Buy released its 52-page Black Friday sale circular early Thursday morning.

If you're shopping for electronics, this is the Black Friday ad you've been waiting for.

Nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in 47 states will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, the same time as last year, the company announced in a news release. Most stores will close at 1 a.m. and then reopen 8 a.m. Black Friday. Here are some key highlights:

Hundreds of Black Friday deals are available through Nov. 11 in-store and on BestBuy.com, while supplies last.

Through Christmas, Best Buy has free shipping on everything, no minimum purchase required.

Doorbusters and thousands of deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday ad become available on BestBuy.com and in stores on Thanksgiving Day.

Members of Best Buy's loyalty program, My Best Buy, get a chance to grab some of the hottest deals in the Black Friday ad early.

Early Access sales will take place Nov. 18 for Elite Plus and Elite members, and Nov. 19-20 for all My Best Buy members.

Black Friday weekend store hours

Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island stores will remain closed Thanksgiving because of state laws. Maine stores will open 12:01 a.m. Black Friday and the Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores at 1 a.m. A small number of additional locations across the country may have varied hours because of county or municipal laws.

Thanksgiving, Nov. 22: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday, Nov. 23: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 24: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early deals

Here are just some of the deals available in stores and online through 11:59 p.m. CST on Nov. 11, or until they sell out. These same items will also be part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale:

Thanksgiving Day deals

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

