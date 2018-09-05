Donisha Prendergast, granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, plans to sue a southern California police department saying she and a group of friends were racially profiled and swarmed by police while leaving an Airbnb.

The Rialto Police Department was served Monday with a notification of pending legal action on behalf of Prendergast and two other people involved in the encounter, Komi-Oluwa Olafimihan and Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, according to a press release.

Prendergast was in California for a music festival last week, she wrote on Instagram.

Moments after she and three friends left their Airbnb, a neighbor called the police to report a possible burglary because the neighbor saw people she didn’t recognize loading suitcases into a car, according to a Facebook post by Fyffe-Marshall.

In a statement, police confirmed responding to a report of a possible in-progress burglary.

On Instagram, Prendergast said she then “got surrounded by the police for being black in a white neighbourhood” and felt “sad and irritated.”

In a Facebook post, Fyffe-Marshall, a filmmaker, detailed the group's experience saying they were surrounded by seven police cars and a helicopter as officers demanded they put their hands in the air. While the group was joking at the misunderstanding at first, she said things escalated about 20 minutes into the encounter.

The officers said they didn’t know what Airbnb was, asked for proof of the rental and detained the women for 45 minutes, Fyffe-Marshall continued. She said the reason the neighbor called the police was because the group didn’t wave to her.

“We have been dealing with different emotions and you want to laugh about this but it’s not funny. The trauma is real. I've been angry, fustrated and sad,” her post said.

At a press conference, Police showed body cam footage of the encounter which features Prendergast and her friends joking with police officers. The department released a statement saying that the officers did not at any time restrain the people involved and “treated the involved individuals with dignity, respect and professionalism.”

Police say the encounter only lasted 22 minutes, after which officers "learned the residence was an unlicensed Airbnb," according to the statement.

Lieutenant Dean Hardin confirmed that Rialto police were unaware that the city had Airbnb and the home owner may need a license to rent the property.

“We didn’t know we have Airbnb in Rialto. This is the first time we’ve ever had an incident,” he said. “Since they’re running a business, they need a license.”

This April 30, 2018 image taken from video of body camera footage released by the Rialto Police Department and provided by KABC-TV, shows two women in a car pulled over by police in Rialto, Calif. New video released by police Tuesday, May 8, 2018, shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California. The body camera footage released by the Rialto Police Department shows a laid-back and at times light-hearted interaction between officers and the group they had pulled over, which included the granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley. (KABC-TV via AP) ORG XMIT: CAET875

AP

Airbnb recommends hosts contact their local government, lawyer or a tax professional to find out if they need a license to operate in their state. In response to the incident, Airbnb’s senior advisor Laura W. Murphy and director of national partnerships Janaye Ingram sent a letter to the Rialto Mayor and Interim Chief of Police.

“We are deeply disturbed by the public reports suggesting that the police department’s response was dictated by the guests’ race,” the letter said. “As African-American women who have seen the inequitable treatment of people of color, we know that these kinds of incidents are often rooted in implicit and explicit bias. They are hurtful, discriminatory, traumatic and must end."

The host of the Airbnb, Marie Rodriguez, has come under fire for defending her neighbor. Rodriguez told CBS Los Angeles that her neighbor didn’t realize the house had been rented and was just being cautious because there had been some property crimes in the area.

She said she’s tried to apologize to Prendergast and that she’s “disappointed” to see social media posts claiming the incident was about race.

"They're latching on to this whole racism thing, because they're black," Rodriguez told CBS. "This is a diverse neighborhood."

