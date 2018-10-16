Ap Exchange Pizzeria Defense A Usa Ky
What pizza slice is the best in the country? TripAdvisor investigated. (Pictured: Unranked Goodfellas Pizzeria in Lexington, Ky.)
Alex Slitz, AP

Though New York City is a top-rated "pizza city," it isn't home to the No. 1 pizzeria in the country.

At least, that's according to TripAdvisor.

The travel review site, which collects millions of opinions from diners around the world, just put out a list of its 10 best U.S. pizzerias. The No. 1 spot for America's favorite food? Boston's Regina Pizzeria. The Boston restaurant pushed NYC's Bleecker Street Pizza to No. 2 on the list. 

Here are the Top 5 pizza joints:

1. Regina Pizzeria

The winner in Boston's "Little Italy" is famous for its meat-packed "Giambotti" pie and spicy sauce.

2. Bleecker Street Pizza

The New York City pizzeria offers Tuscan-style slices and just added dozens more seats to the tiny establishment.

3. Modern Apizza

The coal-fired restaurant in New Haven, Conn. has the "Italian Bomb" with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, pepper and garlic.

4. Home Slice Pizza

Though located in Austin, Texas, Home Slice Pizza has New York-style slices with more than 20 toppings to choose from.

5. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria

This Anchorage, Alaska restaurant made the list for its stone-baked pizza with slices like "Amazing Apricot."

As for best all-around pizza cities, TripAdvisor put N.Y.C. back on top, followed by Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Orlando. Boston was the No. 7 pick.

Great American pizza destinations
01 / 20
World Champion Pizza Cup champion Tony Gemignani owns Capo’s in San Francisco’s Little Italy.
02 / 20
The main event at Capo’s is an excellent take on traditional Chicago deep dish pizza. The Old Chicago hides meatballs and sausage under the sauce.
03 / 20
In Amherst, N.Y. since 1959, Bocce Club is known as one of the top spots for Buffalo-style pizza.
04 / 20
Buffalo-style pizza consists of a medium thick crust, with half or whole round pies, sweet sauce, and “cup and char” pepperoni that's thick and crispy.
05 / 20
Celebrity chef and James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz works the wood-fired oven at his Harry’s Pizzeria in Miami.
06 / 20
Harry's pizzas are mostly sauceless, letting the excellent dough and first-rate toppings speak for themselves. Toppings might feature local Florida rock shrimp with manchego cheese, scallions, cilantro and roasted lemon.
07 / 20
Otto pizzeria is known for unique toppings you won't find on pizza anywhere else, with half a dozen locations in Maine and another half dozen in Massachusetts.
08 / 20
One of the standout options is a three-cheese tortellini pizza.
09 / 20
In Jackson Hole, Pinky G's Pizzeria is a casual Wyoming take on a New York pizzeria.
10 / 20
Pinky G's Abe Froman is served with spicy Italian sausage, fresh basil and buffalo mozzarella. It’s available with optional balsamic glaze, shown here on half the pie.
11 / 20
Superstar chef Marc Vetri, who trained extensively in Italy, is behind four Pizzeria Vetri locations in Pennsylvania and D.C.
12 / 20
All the pizzas are cooked at 650° in wood burning ovens with whole grain crusts and high-quality ingredients. The classic Margherita features fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
13 / 20
In Scottsdale, Ariz., Craft 64 serves excellent pizzas with very creative and delicious topping options with an imported Italian wood-burning pizza oven that burns pecan wood from the Southwest at up to 900°F.
14 / 20
Craft 64's signature pizza is the Spain, with fresh mozzarella, chorizo sausage, Spanish almonds, olives and a mild harissa pepper sauce.
15 / 20
At 800 Degrees Pizza in Las Vegas, you move down a line and your pizza is made to order in front of you.
16 / 20
A traditional Neapolitan-style pizza margherita is served bigger and sliced at 800 Degrees.
17 / 20
Five50 Pizza Bar caters to Las Vegas' late-night, bar-hopping crowd with its to-go slice bar, open until 3 a.m. on weekends.
18 / 20
Five50 Pizza Bar's bestselling pizza is the Gotham with sausage, pepperoni and salami.
19 / 20
World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani serves up some of the best pizza on earth in his San Francisco and Vegas eateries, Tony’s Pizzeria and Pizza Rock.
20 / 20
Pizza Rock has four kinds of ovens for its litany of regional styles, and has won the 'Las Vegas Review-Journal' Best Pizza in Las Vegas poll multiple times.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com