The most expensed hotels, restaurants airlines for business travelers
Jimmy John's is the 10th most expensed restaurants among business travelers, according to Certify. The average amount spent there is $39.27.
Wendy's restaurant is the ninth most expensed restaurants among business travelers, according to Certify. The average amount spent is $10.52.
1897 is one of many HMS Host restaurants. It is the eighth most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify.
Burger King is the seventh most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify.
Dunkin' Donuts is the sixth most in demand restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify.
Subway is the fifth most in demand restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify.
Chick-fil-A is the fourth most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify.
Panera is the third most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify. This is the Fuji Apple Turkey salad.
McDonald's is the second most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify.
Starbucks is the most expensed restaurant among business travelers, according to Certify.
Fairfield Inn in the 10th most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify.
Hyatt is the ninth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Ccertify.
Doubletree by Hilton is the eighth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify.
Holiday Inn is the seventh momst expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify. This is the Holiday in in Pensacola.
Hilton is the sixth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify.
Hilton Garden Inn is the fifth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify.
Holiday Inn Express is the fourth most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify.
Courtyard by Marriott is the third most expensed hotel among business travelers, according to Certify.
Marriott is the second most expense hotel brand among business travelers, according to Certify.
The Hampton Inn & Suites is the most expensed hotel brand among business travelers, according to Certify.
United Airlines is the fourth most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify.
Southwest Airlines is the third most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify.
American Airlines is the second most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify.
Delta Air Lines is the most expensed airline among business travelers, according to Certify.
A recent analysis by the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research suggests Uber and Lyft drivers are taking home about $3.37 an hour.
Business travelers are increasingly using Lyft ride-hailing services as Uber and taxi use decreases, according to a new study by Certify, which tracks business expenses.

According to an analysis of more than 10 million business travel receipts and expenses in North America, Lyft gained eight percent in market share in the second quarter of this year over the same quarter in 2017. Meanwhile, Uber declined thee percent and taxi use dropped five percent.

Nonetheless, Uber still dominates ride-hailing, holding onto 74 percent of the overall market compared with 19 percent for Lyft and seven percent for taxis.

Uber is coming back to London — as long as it behaves

Ride-hailing services have grown significantly since Certify began monitoring the market in 2014. In the second quarter of that year, Uber took just under 26 percent of all ground transportation expenses. Lyft took less than one percent. Taxis dominated the market back then, with 74 percent of market share.

Business travelers are also spending more money on Uber than on Lyft. In the second quarter of this year, they spent an average of $26 per Uber ride, compared with $22.37 for Lyft. Uber customers also tip more than Lyft riders--$4.24 vs. $3.46. Still, the percentage of tips per Uber ride was down this most recent quarter from six to two percent.

In general, business travelers are using various types of digital services. They are increasingly using apps that help them find parking spots, such as SpotHero. The use of SpotHero jumped 216 percent from the second quarter of last year to the same period this year. Most of that increase happened in Chicago, where SpotHero has its headquarters.

The most expensed restaurants, hotels and airlines

They are also increasingly ordering food through apps. GrubHub transactions made up 35 percent of all food delivery in this latest quarter. That was a a 10 percent drop from last year. But Uber Eats was up 11 percent over a year ago, making up 25 percent of market share. DoorDash got 20 percent and Postmates got 11 percent.

As far as amount spent on average for food delivery, DoorDash had the highest amount, with $75. 21. Uber Eats had the lowest average transaction cost with $34.30.

For a look at the most expensed restaurants, hotels and airlines among business travelers in the second quarter of this year, take a look at the photo gallery above. 

The most popular Uber destination in each state
Check out the most Uber-ed to place in each U.S. state where the company operates, excluding airports, major transit stations and convention centers. Alabama: Skybar Cafe, Montgomery.
Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria, Anchorage.
Arizona: Chase Field, Phoenix.
Arkansas: JJ's Grill & Chill, Fayetteville.
California: AT&T Park, San Francisco.
Colorado: Coors Field, Denver.
Connecticut: Toad's Place, New Haven.
Delaware: Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Dover.
Florida: Dolphin Mall, Miami.
Georgia: SunTrust Park, Atlanta.
Hawaii: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Honolulu.
Idaho: Cactus Bar, Boise.
Illinois: Wrigley Field, Chicago.
Indiana: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
Iowa: Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines.
Kansas: Jayhawk Cafe, Lawrence.
Kentucky: Churchill Downs Turf Club, Louisville.
Louisiana: Café du Monde, New Orleans.
Maine: Thompsons Point, Portland.
Maryland: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore.
Massachusetts: Fenway Park, Boston.
Michigan: Scorekeepers, Ann Arbor.
Minnesota: Mall of America, Bloomington.
Mississippi: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi.
Missouri: Busch Stadium, St. Louis.
Montana: Rocking R Bar, Bozeman.
Nebraska: Barry's Bar & Grill, Lincoln.
Nevada: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.
New Hampshire: The Lodges at West Edge, Durham.
New Jersey: Harrah's Resort Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City.
New Mexico: Sandia Resort and Casino, Albuquerque.
New York: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.
North Carolina: EpiCentre, Charlotte.
North Dakota: Windbreak Saloon, Fargo.
Ohio: Progressive Field, Cleveland.
Oklahoma: River Spirit Casino, Tulsa.
Oregon: The Nines Hotel, Portland.
Pennsylvania: PNC Park, Pittsburgh.
Rhode Island: Providence Place Mall, Providence.
South Carolina: Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach.
Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.
Texas: Zilker Park, Austin.
Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
Vermont: Church Street Marketplace, Burlington.
Virginia: MacArthur Center, Hampton Roads.
Washington: Pike Place Market, Seattle.
West Virginia: Bent Willey's, Morgantown.
Wisconsin: Miller Park, Milwaukee.
Wyoming: Outlaw Saloon, Cheyenne.
25 dishes that UberEATS delivers
In Nashville, Pepperfire Hot Chicken offers its hot chicken sandwich with choice of two sides.
In Atlanta, try Poor Calvin's lobster mac and cheese.
In Chicago, Seoul Taco offers its Seoul Nachos with Bulgogi beef, queso blanco, green onion, roasted sesame seeds, kimchi and sour cream.
In D.C., B Too offers its donut waffle, called a Doffle.
In San Francisco, Shanghai Dumpling King offers its Spicy Chives & Pork Dumpling made with spicy chives and pork.
In Miami, try the Mackin Melt, with creamy gouda mac n cheese and house-cured bacon on sourdough, from Ms. Cheezious.
In New York, order Colonel Tso's Cauliflower -- Indo-Chinese-style cauliflower in a tomato chili sauce, with sesame and onion seed, and chives -- from Babu Ji.
In San Francisco, order The Al Pastor Super Burrito with barbecue pork, rice, beans, salsa, hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream and cheese, from Bayshore Taqueria.
In Miami Beach, Moshi Moshi offers its banana tempura with ice cream, served with mango, mint and strawberry on top.
In Miami, The Salty Donut its Maple Bacon brioche donut with pure maple glaze, J. Wakefield Brewing's UJP Porter redux, and Miami smokers bacon cracklings.
In Miami, Cold Pressed Raw offers Zoodle Noodles: Spirilized zucchini, house basil pesto, tomatoes and plant-based parmesan cheese.
In Hollywood, Fla., Ends Meat offers Jerk Baby Back Ribs over corn on the cob.
In New York, The Nugget Spot offers its Cap'n Crunk: Slightly sweet and crunchy cereal crust with crunk sauce.
In New York, Patisserie Tomoko offers its Mille Crepe in Mixed Berry, Salty Caramel, Green Tea or Yuzu Chocolate.
In Toronto, Poutini's offers its BBQ Pulled Pork Poutine with fresh cheese curds and beef gravy topped with slow-roasted pulled pork.
In New York, Cookie Do offers its signature, safe to eat chocolate chip cookie dough.
In Chicago, try the Fruity Pebbles Cookie from Warm Belly Bakery.
In Seattle, Bent Burger's signature burger -- with two grilled cheese sandwich buns, bacon, cheddar cheese, a hotlink and a fried egg -- is available.
In D.C., try Peruvian rotisseries chicken from Chicken Rico.
In Houston, Michiru Sushi offers a Dragon roll with spicy tuna, avocado, peppered tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo and spicy mayo.
In New York, try The Everything Doughnut with a light cream cheese glaze, roasted poppy seeds, black and white sesame seeds, pepitas, and a hint of garlic and sea salt, from The Doughnut Project.
In Washington, D.C., you can have edible cookie dough delivered from The Cookie Jar DC.
In New York, try Gotham Poke's Veggie Poke Bowl with pickled shitake mushroom, purple potato, sweet potato, marinated tofu, edamame, toasted almond, pumpkin seed and chili citrus soy dressing.
In Washington, D.C., B Holes Bakery offers an everything flavor bagel hole with chive, onion, dill cream cheese inside and everything seeds.
In Dallas, order hand-rolled bacon rosettes from Bacon Bouquets.
