Carrie Underwood is shedding light on her severe tumble outside her Nashville area home last November that resulted in more than 40 stitches and a broken wrist.
The Cry Pretty singer appeared on Thursday's Today and filled Hoda Kotb in on the fall.
“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident," said Underwood, who shared taht she was alone, except for her three-year-old son Isaiah asleep upstairs. "I just fell — I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business."
"I say if I'd have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem, but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on, and I missed," she added.
More: NBC releases Matt Lauer investigation, finds 'no evidence' leadership knew of misconduct
The 35-year-old songstress admits to being worried about the long-term effects of the fall. "In the beginning, I feel like I didn't know how things were gonna end up,” she said. "It just wasn't pretty."
But to Kotb, Underwood looks the same, which she seemed to appreciate.
"Thank you. I have a dedicated team of professionals who spackle and paint and paste," Underwood kidded.
Underwood took her time revealing her entire face on social media following the accident, but told Kotb: "Every day I feel a little more back to normal."
Underwood penned a letter to her fan club in January expressing concern she was "not quite looking the same."
"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she wrote at the time. "I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up."
More: Carrie Underwood shares first close-up selfie after getting stitches
More: Carrie Underwood gives emotional performance at ACM Awards 5 months after fall