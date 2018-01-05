A Roth IRA gives you tax-free retirement income.

Getty Images

It used to be that older Americans managed just fine without taking on debt.

No more.

The proportion of older people with debt has been rising over the past decade or so, especially among those 75 and up, according to new research. The trend could place more financial strain on a group of individuals who typically live on fixed incomes, with little opportunity to boost their cash flow.

"We've seen instances of seniors foregoing required medications ... because they can't afford it," said Lori Lucas, president and CEO of the Employee Benefit Research Institute. "More seniors are carrying debt into retirement than ever before."

The group released a new analysis of Federal Reserve figures showing that nearly 50% of retirees ages 75 and up now have some loans outstanding. That's up from 25% a generation ago, in 1992. The most significant debt increases have come among lower-income seniors.

The median debt owed by people 75 and up is still fairly modest, at $20,900. That's well below average debts owed by Americans at younger ages.

But people in the 75-plus group typically aren't working, so they don't have many opportunities to boost their incomes. Also,a $20,900 median debt doesn't look so great when you compare it to average Social Security retirement benefits of around $16,400 annually.

Debts for older retirees primarily consist of mortgages, though some people might be turning increasingly to credit cards to make ends meet, said Craig Copeland, a senior research associate for the institute. Student loans account for a tiny fraction of debt for people older than 65, though it has become a growing problem for people in the 55-64 age range, he said.

To the extent that seniors, or others, have credit-card balances or other loans with varying interest rates, the debt trend is worrisome now that the trend is toward more costly debt. Many card companies have increased their rates over the past year or so, and rates have risen on home-equity lines of credit.

More: Financial procrastination: You'll act on these tips — one of these days

More: Health costs in retirement: 5 things you should know and plan for

Less stigma to holding debt

What's driving the increase in senior debt? Many older Americans apparently are willing to borrow money out of a desire to help children or grandchildren financially, Lucas said. Some retirees also might have been encouraged to borrow money in recent years by the prolonged period of low interest rates and the broad availability of credit.

In addition, it appears society has become more accepting of, and accustomed to, having debt.

"The stigma attached to debt is less and less, so people don't feel as uncomfortable having debt, even though, at advanced ages, it may open them up to financial fragility," Lucas said.

In other words, having increased debt raises the vulnerability of borrowers to financial shocks, such as having trouble paying for an unexpected hospital stay or a surprise auto repair.

Less obvious, seniors with debt problems could wind up falling victim to predatory financial companies touting debt-management fixes that might not pan out, especially as cognitive abilities decline with age, Lucas said.

Rising debt burdens also might encourage some retirees to cut costs where they probably shouldn't, such as by foregoing medications or even meals, she said.

If a person dies with loans outstanding and minimal other assets, it's possible that certain unsecured debts, such as credit-card balances or medical debts, might never be repaid. But that's not a good situation for seniors to find themselves in, especially as the financial strain could endure for many years prior to death.

More: Financial procrastination: 4 things to avoid and how to do it

More: Financial 'fragility' could threaten more retirees in coming years

4 tips to get your finances in order While many Americans continue to struggle financially, take note of these four top tips for financial success from readers. 01 / 05 While many Americans continue to struggle financially, take note of these four top tips for financial success from readers. 01 / 05

A different twist on fragility

Financial fragility usually is the result of not having adequate cash reserves on hand. The concept also was raised in a recent study by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

The upshot of that report had a different twist — that today's retirees generally are faring fairly well, from a financial perspective, but that younger generations will be more vulnerable when they reach retirement age.

The reasons for that pessimistic outlook is that future retirees will derive less of their overall income from traditional pensions, which are becoming less common, and from Social Security. Even assuming Social Security is able to pay all promised benefits down the road, the gradual rise in the full-retirement age from 65 to 67 effectively means younger Americans will need to wait a bit longer to collect full benefits.

Also, the report cited other headwinds such as potentially higher taxes on Social Security benefits for some people as well as rising Medicare premiums.

Among solutions cited in the report: Downsizing to a smaller home to reduce costs, working longer to boost income, buying annuities to secure steady income and considering a reverse mortgage (if you own a home) to lock in steady income

In short, future retirees likely will need to rely more on personal savings, such as assets held in Individual Retirement Accounts, workplace 401(k) plans and housing equity, to make up for the decline in guaranteed sources of income.

It remains to be seen whether most people are up to that challenge.

Reach Wiles at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8616.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com