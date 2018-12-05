CBS renewed four series and canceled three more as it prepares to announce its 2018-19 schedule Wednesday.

Criminal Minds, Elementary, Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces and Instinct, a midseason drama starring Alan Cumming, were all given greenlights for new seasons.

The network also added several new series, including a remake of Magnum, P.I.

But Kevin Can Wait, which marked King of Queens star Kevin James' return to the network, won't return for a third season. Neither will Superior Donuts, the sitcom that stars Judd Hirsch as a coffee-shop owner. And procedural drama Scorpion was stung by cancellation after four seasons.

Following the earlier foregone exits of Wisdom of the Crowd, 9JKL, Living Biblically and early fall casualty Me, Myself and I, that leaves only long-running Elementary and medical drama Code Black "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation.

Executives not authorized to speak publicly said the fate of Code Black, which started its third season April 25, remains up in the air given its late return.

Kevin had the most ignominious exit. It opened strongly in the fall of 2016, but at the end of its first season the show killed off the wife of James' lead character, played by Erinn Hayes, in an offscreen car accident, sparking outrage among fans. It then added Leah Remini, James' Queens co-star, as a series regular and lost much of its ratings luster.

