Childhood best friends fall hard and fast.

They don't worry about getting burned or game-playing. They just want to play games. They also don't worry about how they'll keep in touch.

Mississippian Brianna and friend Heidi met on a vacation dinner cruise with their parents in Honolulu in 2006 and after one night they were BFFs.

The vacation ended and 12 years later Brianna pleaded with Twitter users to help her find Heidi.

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

"We were basically best friends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now."

In the picture of herself wearing a lei sitting next to a girl wearing a blue dress, Twitter user @Briannacry, asked for retweets. It has been retweeted more than 101,000 times and growing.

Heidi is found!

Less than 12 hours after the post went out on Saturday, Nov. 24, Twitter user @heii_tree responded. She was holding a picture of herself and family on the dinner cruise and tweeted, simply, "Heard you were looking for me."

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

Brianna wasted no time in responding:

"OMG. My heart is so happy."

Brianna, 19, told BuzzFeed News that she thought it might take a week or more to find Heidi. Since the two long-lost friends have connected they've been sharing stories about each others' lives.

"The internet is so amazing and showed me that it really is a small world after all," she said. "We've just caught up on life and school and everything."

A face-to-face reunion?

The internet would love to see the two get together in person. But the two live on opposite sides of the country, said Brianna, who attends Hampton University.

Heidi tweeted, "I’m going to community college on financial aid. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon."

Neither said they sanctioned a GoFundMe page that's cropped up.

To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Please be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu pic.twitter.com/bRXItgPJDU — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

A happy ending brings happy tears

Twitter users were overjoyed when the two long-ago friends connected. Heidi hadn't even logged onto Twitter in years. It wasn't until friends alerted her she was being searched for that she did.

Twitter users showed how invested they had become in the reunion with a long train of GIFs with tears.

I wanted it to happen, but I wasn't ready when i saw it happen😭❤ pic.twitter.com/LPz5LRXnvQ — Clout 9 (@Rico_Shade) November 24, 2018

Listen gangsters don't cry but this made my eyes leak pic.twitter.com/fXGLLb8mvj — Clout 9 (@Rico_Shade) November 24, 2018

When I seen “I heard you were looking for me” pic.twitter.com/k744yXjqve — Super Incredible (@KyleBrennings) November 24, 2018

I thought I could handle the reunion.



Nope. pic.twitter.com/eyE8QLbqB1 — Enrique Rea 🍁🎑🍗🏈 (@HankRea) November 24, 2018

And if you weren't a little moved by this story, than maybe you're made of stone.

