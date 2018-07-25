WASHINGTON — A Muslim civil rights advocacy group is calling for the firing of a Trump political appointee at the Department of Veterans Affairs after revelations he posted conspiracy theories online about Barack Obama and anti-Muslim remarks while working for Trump’s campaign.

CNN reported Tuesday that Thayer Verschoor, who now works at the VA as executive director of intergovernmental affairs, shared a February 2016 Facebook post titled “Why Vote for Donald Trump.”

The post detailed 35 reasons, including his business experience, his “pro Christmas” stance and warnings to Americans of the “dangers” of vaccines.

“He thinks Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud [check out his SS#, no draft card/ old passport/ E-verification status, school records [remember his dad isn't American therefore he isn't qualified for the office he's in]," the post read.

It went on to say that Trump “realizes we have a” Muslim “problem.”

“Someone who promotes conspiracy theories and anti-Muslim bigotry should not be in a policy-making position in our government,” said Robert McCaw, government affairs director for the Council on American–Islamic Relations. “We urge Mr. Verschoor to resign, or failing that, to be fired.”

The VA did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday. Verschoor did not return a call for comment from The Arizona Republic.

Verschoor is a former Arizona state Senate majority leader and former chief of staff for the Arizona Republican Party. He was deputy state director for the Trump campaign.

Until joining Trump’s presidential administration, Verschoor was frequently seen at conservative-leaning Republican events and is well-known among activists and candidates in the state for helping turn out crowds, energizing base voters and organizing campaign work.

