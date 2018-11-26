— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Holiday shopping is a grueling process in itself. But do you know what's even more exhausting? Shopping for a little one. With so many toys out there, sometimes it's difficult to parse out the good from the bad. Feeling overwhelmed? We're here to help.
Whether you've got a teething baby (our condolences) or the next Picasso, this list has something for every type of child. In addition to finding the best Cyber Monday deals available right now, we also rounded up the best deals on the most popular toys.
The best Cyber Monday deals on toys
- KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30-piece play food set—$109.88 at Jet (Save $30): Okay, so, this is the Ferrari of play kitchens. The design is beautiful and modern, and there are plenty of cabinets to store things in. Plus, it comes with a 30-piece play food set.
- L.O.L Surprise! Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises—$79 at Amazon (Save $10.99): L.O.L Dolls are really taking over the world. While I don't get the appeal, my 8-year-old niece is obsessed with them. This set comes with 60+ dolls and accessories and a cute carrying case.
- Nintendo New 3DS XL Super Nintendo Edition—$149.99 at Amazon (Save $50):
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. Did we mention they're super comfy, too?
- R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the perfect gift for the young Jedi in your life. Not only are the super controls easy, the cheeky droid will even watch Star Wars movies with you and react to them.
While we think the above are great for most kids, there are tons of other good deals to consider. Here are some other popular toys worth checking out:
- Assorted Video Games—Up to 50% off on Amazon: If your kid is a gamer, you'll definitely want to check out this deal on Amazon. From the new Tomb Raider to Final Fantasy to Life is Strange, you can save a lot of money on a few great games.
- Hatchimals Hatchibabies, select models, for $39.97 (Save $20.02) at Amazon
- KidKraft Laundry Play Set—$62.88 at Jet (Save $32)
- KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse with furniture—$105.55 at Jet (Save $44)
- KidKraft Modern-Day Play Kitchen with EZ Kraft Assembly—$79.88 at Jet (Save $20)
- LEGO Harry Potter Great Wizard Hall for $99.97 at Amazon
- Leonardo da Vinci Catapult Kit—$20.95 at Amazon (Save $7)
- Play-Doh 60th Anniversary Celebration 60 Count—$17.97 on Jet (Save $12.02
- Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler for $249 (Save $50) at Walmart, or packaged with an additional battery for $317.40 on Amazon.
