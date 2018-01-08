WASHINGTON – Two cyclists killed in a suspected terror attack on Sunday in Tajikistan were from D.C., The Washington Post reports.

Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan were killed along with two other cyclists in an attack ISIS has claimed responsibility for, The Post writes.

According to a blog maintained by the two, Austin quit his government job to take the bike tour. Geogheghan’s bio says that she began biking around D.C. before falling in love with cycling. They set off on the trip together, documenting it on their blog and Instagram.

They’d already cycled through southern Africa, around the Mediterranean, and were cycling through Tajikistan, with plans to go to Uzbekistan, when the attack happened.

Reports by USA TODAY say the attack, which occurred over 40 miles outside of the capital city, began when a car hit the cyclists. They were then attacked with knives. A Dutch national and Swiss national were also killed.

The attack remains under investigation.

Austin’s last blog post comes from Kyrgyzstan on July 11. In it, he describes cycling up a mountain and battling the altitude.

In a now particularly poignant passage, Austin writes, “I am somewhere deep within a mountain. Precise whereabouts unknown. I see a light and I rush toward it.”

